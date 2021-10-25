Food 3D Printing Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2027

The global food 3D printing market is expected to gain significant traction from the increasing need for mass customization. People around the world are increasingly focusing on nutritional value, which is available in processed foods through high-quality assured technology and 3D printers. The 3D food printing process is introducing 3D digital design on any food item in the real world. It can bring huge environmental benefits as the process converts algae or beet leaf proteins into environment-friendly and tasty food products. Jeffery Lipton, a Ph.D. at Cornell University developed an advanced a 3D food printer called [email protected] printer. This 3D food printer can gather different layers of viscous liquid to build up an edible object. Such developments will not only produce high-quality but tastier and healthier food products. The future of food 3D printing is expected to rise as it offers food customizations according to the needs and preferences of individuals. Moreover, this customization is predominantly done on coffee, biscuits, hamburgers, and cake among others.

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled “Food 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ingredient (Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Dough, Proteins, Carbohydrates, Others), By End-use Verticals (Commercial, Residential) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report accesses main market features which include CAGR, market share, cost, consumption, revenue, and others. In addition to this, it offers a detailed analysis of the key factors along with their latest trends and market segments. The report also performs a rigorous study of the leading players and their scope in the global market through different analytical tools.

Commercial Segment to Witness the Highest Adoption of 3D Food Printers

As per ingredients, carbohydrates are expected to account for the major share in the global market. The growth is attributable to the rising production of nutritious and convenience foods. The increasing usage of carbohydrates for the production of high energy foods is expected to drive the segment’s growth in the forthcoming years. In addition to this, foods containing carbohydrates are easy to customize, which in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. As per end-use, the demand for food 3D printing machine is projected to increase across commercial segment over the projected horizon. Furthermore, the household segment is expected to register considerable growth by 2026. This is owing to the rising demand for 3D food printers with an aim to reduce the consistency and design of food products.

Rising Focus on Innovation by European Players to Drive the Market in Europe

From a geographical standpoint, Europe is expected to cover the maximum food 3D printing market size between 2018 and 2026. The increasing adoption and awareness about 3D printing technology are expected to boost the market in this region. The presence of key players and their continuous efforts to bring innovation in food and beverage industry is another factor expected to encourage growth in the market in Europe.

The market in Asia Pacific and North America is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth in the forecast duration. The growth in these regions is attributable to the burgeoning demand for cost-effective and customized food products. In North America, food technology companies are planning to collaborate with food manufacturers to develop smart and innovative 3D food printers. This, as a result is expected to add to the expansion of the market during the forecast horizon.

Pasta Lovers Can Enjoy Customized Pasta with BluRhapsody’s E-commerce Platform

Several companies in the market are consistently focusing on collaborations and partnerships to stay ahead of the competition. Furthermore, companies are also planning to focus on innovating food 3D printing technology. Companies such as Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. (Italy), ByFlow (Netherlands), and Systems & Materials Research Corporation (U.S. are expected to lead the market. In April 2018, a Dutch chef called Jan Smink teamed up byFlow to launch a restaurant which has 3D printed food items on the menu. Another company called BluRhapsody announced the launch of an e-commerce platform for pasta lovers. Consumers can pre-design or order customized pasta by a 3D pasta printer.

