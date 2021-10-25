Specialty Sweeteners Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2027

The increasing demand for sugar-free products among consumers is expected to encourage growth of the global specialty sweeteners market, says Fortune Business insights in a report, titled “Specialty Sweeteners Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Nutritive Sweeteners, Non-Nutritive Sweeteners), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Sector, Fruit-based Products, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Beverages, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The rising health awareness for the reduction in sugar consumption is predicted to aid the specialty sweeteners market growth.

According to the report, the global specialty sweeteners market on the basis of product type is segmented into nutritive sweeteners and non-nutritive sweeteners. The nutritive sweeteners is expected to account for maximum shares in the global specialty sweeteners market owing to the natural and healthy properties associated with nutritive sweeteners over non-nutritive sweeteners. The benefits offered by nutritive sweeteners is predicted to fuel demand among consumers, which, will, in, turn boost the growth specialty sweeteners market.

Key players leading the Specialty Sweeteners Market include

Nestle S.A

The Coca-Cola Company

Cargill

PureCircle Limited

GLG Life Tech Corporation

Cumberland Packing Corporation

Zydus Wellness Limited

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

The report offers an all-elaborative summary of the global specialty sweeteners market. It covers all parts and offers superior insights to provide a complete outlook of the current market scenario. It also focuses on recent trends and innovations and provides statistics for the same.

Rising Consumption of Sugar-Free Products Will Favor Growth

The increasing demand for sugar-free products due to various benefits, such as the lower risk of illness and disease, low-calorie food, weight loss, and others will contribute significantly to the global specialty sweeteners market growth during the forecast period. The rising popularity and consumption of sugar-free products will promote the growth of the specialty sweeteners market. Furthermore, the rising urbanization and increasing demand for healthy foods will further boost the specialty sweeteners market shares during the forecast period.

Launch Of Next-Generation Stevia Leaf Sweetener Will Stimulate Growth

PureCircle, the world’s leading producer and innovator of stevia sweeteners, launched its next-generation stevia leaf sweetener called Reb-M. The next-generation stevia leaf sweetener Reb-M will allow food and beverage companies to use this ingredient in zero- and low-calorie products. The launch of Reb-M is expected to uplift the global specialty sweeteners market shares. Furthermore, various benefits associated with the specialty sweeteners is fueling the demand for sugar-free food products, such as bakery, confectionery items, household consumption, and others. In addition, the rising shift towards clean labels and sugar-free products has led to the demand for specialty sweeteners. This factor will further enable the growth of the global specialty sweeteners market. Moreover, the launch of Zero Calorie Derived Sweetener will have a positive impact on the global specialty sweeteners market. For instance,

Amyris, Inc. has launched a New Zero Calorie and Naturally Derived Sweetener from Sugarcane in U.S.

However, the high manufacturing cost and affordability of specialty sweeteners in various developing countries will hinder the growth of the global specialty sweeteners market.

Rising Health Awareness Will Stimulate Growth In Asia Pacific

Asia-Pacific is one of the major consumers of specialty sweeteners across the globe. The consumers are opting for sugar-free products to avoid various diseases, which is boosting the growth of specialty sweeteners. The rising income and health awareness of the consumer are contributing significantly to the demand in countries, such as India and China. The growing population along with the increasing cases of obesity and diabetes. The diabetic patients prefer specialty sweeteners products to avoid associated disease issues, which is expected to further increase boost the growth of the specialty sweeteners market in Asia pacific.

