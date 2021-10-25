Cod Liver Oil Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2027

The rising health-conscious consumers around the world is a key factor driving the global cold liver oil market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Cod Liver Oil Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Liquid, Soft Gels, Capsules), By Source (Atlantic Cod, Arctic Cod, Pacific Cod, Greenland Cod), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The increasing demand for vitamin D and vitamin A among consumers is expected to enable the growth of the global cold liver oil market.

Some Of The Major Companies That Are Present In The Global Cod Liver Oil Market Are:

Nordic Naturals Inc.(UK)

Blueline Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

LYSI Iceland (U.K.)

Twinlab (U.S.)

OLVEA Fish Oils (France)

Carlson Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Seven Seas (India)

Mason Naturals (U.S.)

Vital Nutrients (U.S.) and Power Health (UK).

As per the report, the rising awareness regarding the benefits of cod liver oil among consumers is expected to enable the growth of the global cold liver oil market. According to research findings, cod liver oil offers several health benefits to human beings as it is a rich source of vitamins A and D and they also contain a decent amount of omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA). In various developed and developing economies, cod liver oil is taken as a regular dietary supplement in order to enhance health and prevent various diseases.

The report shares key insights into the global cold liver oil market to help companies gain traction for their businesses. It also involves collective data such as market drivers, growth restrictions, industrial development and recent trends.

Increasing Product Launches Will Aid Expansion

The rising health-conscious consumers and increasing demand for nutraceutical and health supplement products is expected to boost the global cod liver oil market revenue during the forecast period. The awareness regarding the various cardiovascular and mental health benefits offered associated with cod liver oil consumption is expected to benefit the global cold liver oil market size. Furthermore, the launch of lemon and lemon mint cod liver oils is expected to accelerate the global cold liver oil market growth. LYSI (producer of fish oil with a market share of 11% in the global fish oil production) launched its lemon and lemon mint cod liver oils in the US. The company later in the month of September launched a new division in Conway to sell Icelandic fish oil in the US market. In addition, the increasing demand for vitamin D and vitamin A among people especially in children is expected to boost the global cold liver oil market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Urbanization Will Propel Growth In Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant market share in the global cod liver oil market owing to the high demand for fish oil supplements in countries, such as China, Japan, India, and others. A rising number of market players in Asian countries, coupled with organizing distribution channels of the region is expected to have a positive impact on the Asian cod liver oil market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising urbanization in the Asia Pacific and surge in demand for nutrient-rich health supplements is further expected to boost the market in the Asia Pacific. The cod liver oil market in North America, followed by Europe is anticipated to grow considerably during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer inclination towards health supplements for the prevention of diseases.

