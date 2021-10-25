Organic Foods Market Global Trends, Size, Share, Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026

The global organic foods market is likely to derive growth from the recent advancements in organic foods and deliveries. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Organic Foods Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Raw Material/Commodity (Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Others), By End-use (Bakery & Confectionery, Ready-to-eat food products, Breakfast Cereals, Processing Industry, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Market, Processing Industry) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will derive growth from the increasing demand for organic foods across the world.

The growing awareness regarding the consumption of healthy foods has emerged in favor of the growth of the global organic food market. In addition to healthy food, organic foods are chemical-free and possess several advantages over normal foods. The inclination towards healthy goods, combined with the consumer preference for organic foods, will aid the growth of the global market.

The growing disposable income in developing countries, changing lifestyle habits, and the demand for quality foods have all contributed to a subsequent rise in the demand and adoption of organic foods across the world. According to the Organic Trade Association, the overall sales of organic foods in the United States rose at a CAGR of 8.81% in the period of 2013 to 2018. Such an impressive growth rate indicates that this market will grow at an impressive rate in the coming years.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global organic foods market. The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Besides this, the report highlights a few of the factors that have restrained market growth. The report provides in detail, a brief summary of major companies operating in the market and labels leading companies that have generated respectable organic foods market revenue in recent years.

Increasing Number of Company Collaborations to Drive the Market

The report provides a detailed analysis of several factors that have contributed to the growth of the global organic foods market. With a view to expanding on the global stage, companies are adopting newer market strategies such as R&D initiatives, company collaborations, and takeovers. The report summarizes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market. In February 2019, Dole Food Company Inc. initiated a joint venture with Organic Valley for the distribution of organic foods.

This collaboration will not only help these companies generate adequate organic foods market revenue, but will also contribute to market growth. Similarly, Dole Food entered into a partnership with Safeway Fresh Foods LLC with a view to expanding its product portfolio. Such mergers and acquisitions will have influence the growth of the global organic foods market in the forthcoming years.

North America to Dominate the Global Market

The growing popularity of organic foods and drinks will favor the growth of the organic foods market in North America. The growing awareness regarding the health benefits of organic foods will contribute to the growing demand for organic foods in several countries across North America. According to the Organic Trade Organization, the United States is the largest market with regard to import as well as export of organic foods.

