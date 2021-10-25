Uncategorized
Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027
As per the International Diabetes Foundation, the number of adults suffering from diabetes was around 425 million and is expected to reach 630 million by 2045. The prevalence of diabetes is primarily increasing owing to the rapid adoption of sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food habits. This further shows that the demand for blood glucose monitoring systems will increase, thereby driving the global “blood glucose monitoring systems market size”.
Leading Players operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market are:
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Abbott
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
- Dexcom, Inc.
- Medtronic
- Braun Melsungen AG
- Lifescan Inc.
- Terumo Medical Corporation
- DiamonTech GmbH
Market Segmentation:
By Device
- Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
- Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
By Type
- Non-invasive
- Invasive
By Modality
- Wearable
- Non-wearable
By Distribution Channel
- Institutional Sales
- Retail Sales