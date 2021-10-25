Uncategorized

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027

As per the International Diabetes Foundation, the number of adults suffering from diabetes was around 425 million and is expected to reach 630 million by 2045. The prevalence of diabetes is primarily increasing owing to the rapid adoption of sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food habits. This further shows that the demand for blood glucose monitoring systems will increase, thereby driving the global “blood glucose monitoring systems market size”.

 

Leading Players operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market are:

  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Abbott
  • Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
  • Dexcom, Inc.
  • Medtronic
  • Braun Melsungen AG
  • Lifescan Inc.
  • Terumo Medical Corporation
  • DiamonTech GmbH

Market Segmentation:

 

By Device

  • Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
  • Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

By Type

  • Non-invasive
  • Invasive

By Modality

  • Wearable
  • Non-wearable

By Distribution Channel

  • Institutional Sales
  • Retail Sales
