Forensic Technologies and Services Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Promega, Eurofins, QIAGEN

Forensic technology and service are used for identification, interpretation and assessment of substantial evidence gathered from the site of the crime. For instance, enhanced fingerprint retrieval from metal objects such as gun cartridges and various metal ammunition, the role of chemistry to identify the chemical and biological weapons, and integration of advanced technologies which can improve the detection of various drugs and explosives materials at security checkpoints. These technological advancements have helped the market with reduced costs in practical applications, which enhances the affordability of forensic applications in various fields and thus, increases the demand for the very market..

Agilent Technologies (United States),Promega (United States),Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States),QIAGEN (Netherlands),Eurofins (Luxembourg),LGC Forensics (United Kingdom),NMS Labs (United States),MSAB (Sweden)

by Type (Automated Liquid Handling Technology, Capillary Electrophoresis, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing, Rapid DNA Analysis, Microarrays, Others), Application (Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense & Biosurveillance, Judicial/Law Enforcement, Others), Service Type (DNA Profiling, Chemical Analysis, Biometric Analysis, Firearms Identification, Others), Location Based (Laboratory Forensic Technology, Portable Forensic Technology)

Market Trends:

Increasing technological advancement in the forensic technologies

Market Drivers:

Growing penetration rate of cybercrime on a global scale

Increasing research and development activities in the DNA sequencing area coupled with automated fingerprint identification and facial reconstruction

Surging investment by government and numerous supportive reimbursement policies

Market Opportunities:

Growing cases that require support from advanced forensic technology is creating lucrative opportunities for growth in the upcoming years.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

