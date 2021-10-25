Global Frozen Desserts Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
Frozen Desserts market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Preference Toward Ice-cream Parlors in the Developing Regions
The success of ice cream parlors depends arguably in the location situated. Not only is ice cream considered a snack, but it is also viewed as an impulse buy. This makes the ice cream parlor has a high-visibility location a necessity for it to become a success. Therefore, the more foot traffic that passes by, the more customers that order ice cream on an instant basis increases. Ice-cream parlors in countries like and China are slowly and strategically placing their parlors on the busy roads, small market places, and moreover, are placed in those areas where college students or the millennial population is highly concentrated. The planned setups of these parlors are expected to increase the consumption of ice cream and other frozen desserts via this distribution channel. The rising trend in the ice cream industry is the mix-in or “create your own” ice cream and frozen desserts. Consumers are looking at indulging themselves when they go out for the consumption of ice cream. Moreover, consumers are looking for an environment that caters specifically to their needs and wants, and their preferred taste and combinations. Instead of going to the grocery store, customers can customize their ice cream experience by selecting specific types of ice cream in an ice cream parlor, order a specific flavor, and then add things to it.
Asia- Pacific dominates the Market
The growing demand for frozen desserts has led to significant growth in the total number of ice creams and frozen dessert retail shops in China. The frozen dessert is bound to achieve great success in the Chinese market, as the increasing demand for low-fat healthy food will likely encourage people to spend more on these products. The growth of specialized brands, like Yili Chocliz, Mengniu Ice, Cornetto, Magnum, and others has been a key factor for the growth of the frozen desserts market in China. These brands are responding to augmenting health consciousness among consumers, with the launch of mini sticks and other products. These products comes in many flavors and new attractive packaging that features images of popular singers. The rising income level of consumers, drastic development of manufacturing capabilities, premiumization trend in the country, and increasing adoption of premium products among consumers are projected to cater to the increasing demand for frozen desserts in China.
Detailed TOC of Frozen Desserts Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Artisanal Ice Cream
5.1.2 Dairy-based Ice Cream
5.1.3 Water-based Ice Cream
5.1.4 Frozen Yogurt
5.1.5 Frozen Cakes
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.2.1 On-trade
5.2.2 Supermarket and Hypermarkets
5.2.3 Specialist Retailers
5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia – Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific
5.3.4 South
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 South Africa
5.3.4.4 Rest of South
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 General Mills
6.3.2 Unilever
6.3.3 Nestle
6.3.4 FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP
6.3.5 Dunkin’ Brands
6.3.6 MEIJI HOLDINGS CO. Ltd
6.3.7 Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd
6.3.8 Bulla Dairy Foods
6.3.9 DAIRY FARMERS OF
6.3.10 Yasso Inc.
6.3.11 Chobani LLC
6.3.12 Blue Bell Creameries LP
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
