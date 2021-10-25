Matcha Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions; Edition 2021-2024

“Matcha Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Matcha market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Exports of Matcha by Japan

Amongst the various kinds of Japanese tea, matcha has a unique position. Japan’s export of green tea has significantly increased. The major importers of matcha from Japan are China, Sri Lanka, India, and the United States. The increasing demand for matcha powdered green tea in the drove the exports of green tea, in 2017, by Japan. An economic partnership agreement between Japan and the an Union could give exports of green tea, including matcha, an additional boost. The EU will abolish its 3.2% tariff on portions of green tea weighing less than 3kg. Many large cafe chains in the have put green tea lattes using matcha on their menus, and the ingredient is increasingly popular in desserts. Over the last 25 years, matcha sales in the have increased five-fold to more than USD 10 billion.

Asia Pacific Has Largest Market Revenue

The Asia – Pacific held the largest share of the global industry revenues in 2018. is one of the leading markets for matcha in the Asia-Pacific region. As matcha complements both sweet and savory dishes, it has become a common ingredient used in ice-creams, tea cakes, crêpes, and even macaroons in Mumbai, India. The restaurants in are confident that Indian plates are ready for advanced matcha delicacies. Some of them are, steamed and fried mantou bun with a matcha cream cheese and desserts, such as cakes, éclairs, mille-feuilles, milkshake, and smoothies. The product entrance in the US market is primarily aligned with the availability of matcha-based products through Japanese retail grocery stores across cities, such as Los Angeles.

Market Overview:

The matcha market was valued at USD 2,260.19 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 3,866.34 million by 2024. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Rising occurrence of chronic diseases has fuelled the demand for healthy and nutritious food and beverage products. The antioxidant properties and vitamin composition of matcha have further fuelled the matcha demand, across the world. Additionally, the rising number of health-conscious consumers, along with consumer awareness about the health benefits of matcha ingredient, is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

