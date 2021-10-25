Plant Protein Market 2021 Analysis by Type and Application, Manufacturers, Regions and forecast to 2024
Plant Protein market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Incidences of Intolerance for Animal Protein
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reveal that 90% of food allergy is caused by eggs, milk, fish, red meat, soy, and nuts. Due to animal protein allergies, most of the meat consumers are inclined toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, which ultimately drives the plant protein market. According to the reference list of allergen data collection, the allergen from chicken meat ranges from 0.5-5% in Southern . Pea protein, earlier recognized as a complete protein with the essential amino acid profile, contains egg like the potential that can be incorporated into several egg-based products, like pasta, vermicelli, cakes, and cookies. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.2 million people are suffering from food allergy, of which two-thirds is associated with egg allergy.
North Holds a Lion’s Share in the Market
According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the share of North n plant protein market was 38.6% in 2018. The demand for plant proteins is growing at a fast rate, owing to change in lifestyle, lack of balanced dietary intake, and improved R&D, in order to develop new kinds of plant-protein enriched products. The continues to capture the largest market share for plant protein, followed by Canada and . The demand for processed and low cholesterol foods has paved the way for the plant-based protein market, in the region. Nowadays, consumers are switching to other alternative products, such as green label food products, coupled with raising awareness of healthy and plant-based products, due to an increase in the availability of counterfeit products in the market.
Market Overview:
Plant Protein market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Plant Protein market have also been involved in the study.
the Global Plant Protein Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
