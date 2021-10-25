Soy Protein Ingredients Market 2021 boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2027

“Soy Protein Ingredients Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Soy Protein Ingredients market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Awareness about Soy Protein Benefits

Health management has become a trend, and consumers are looking for food and beverage products that would help them treat or prevent specific conditions. The culinary habits of a majority of the population are changing, due to focus on weight management. Gen Z already makes up 23% of the US population and is a proactive participant in health and wellness. Soy protein isolates are 90% concentrated vegetable protein. These proteins are good for athletes and bodybuilders as well. These health benefits are also driving the market demand.

North leading the Soy protein Ingredients Market

Presently, North dominates the Soy Protein Ingredients Market. The soy protein ingredient market in the region is growing at a fast rate, owing to factors, such as changes in lifestyle, lack of balanced dietary intake, and increasing focus of global manufacturers on R&D to develop new kinds of soy-protein-enriched products. The continues to capture the largest market share for soy protein ingredients, followed by Canada, and . Nowadays, consumers in the region are switching to other alternative products, such as green label food products, due to increasing awareness for healthy and plant-based products as there is an increasing number of counterfeit products in the market. The key players in the region include Cargill Inc., DuPont Nutrition, Wilmar International Limited, and Ruchi Soya Industries.

Market Overview:

The global Soy Protein Ingredients market was valued at USD 4,881.6 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 7,275.4 million by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 6.88%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The global soy protein ingredients market is driven by a growing inclination toward vegan diets, the functional efficiency, the cost competitiveness offered by such plant protein products, and their increasing utilization in a wide variety of processed foods, especially in the ready-to-eat product category. Soy protein isolates and concentrates are the most eminent forms of soy protein and contain 90% and 70% protein content, respectively. The high functional property of soy protein and its natural health benefit are boosting its market growth. There is an increase in the adoption of soy protein across several end-user industries, owing to its high sustainability Key Manufacturers Like

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

Kerry Group

Scoular Company

Wilmar International Ltd

Fuji Oil Asia Pte. Ltd

Food Chem International

Euroduna