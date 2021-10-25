Maple Syrup Market: Impact of Existing and Emerging Flexible Market Trends and Forecast 2021-2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Maple Syrup market” and its expanding nature. The Maple Syrup market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Maple Syrup market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Maple Syrup market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Maple Syrup market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Maple Syrup Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Maple Syrup market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Growing global demand for Maple syrup

The global maple syrup market is most likely to witness significant growth, due to increased demand in bakery applications such as waffles, pancakes, coffee cake, and bread rolls. According to the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, by the end of 2017, it was expected that Canada would be producing 80% of the global demand of maple syrup, with approximately 85-90% of the maple syrup produced in Canada coming from Quebec. This growing production rate is expected to drive the overall global market for maple syrup, catering to the growing demand in developing regions. Many producers of maple syrup are widening their product offerings as per the rise in demand for maple syrup as a flavoring agent in an assortment of food products due to which there is a witness in the growth of global maple syrup market.

Major distribution channels – Hypermarket/Supermarket

Factors, such as the growth of the organized retail around the world and the availability of products from different brands, will drive the growth prospects of maple syrup in this category. Supermarkets are responding to the growing number of cost-conscious consumers by introducing cheaper, imported products and increasing their private label offerings for maple syrup. Customers find it beneficial to shop from such retails stores, as they offer attractive discount offers, schemes, and bulk purchases. Walmart, Tesco, Waitrose & Partners, and Marks & Spencer are some of the major hypermarkets/supermarkets operating in the global maple syrup market.

Detailed TOC of Maple Syrup Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Supermarket and Hypermarket

5.1.2 Convenience Store

5.1.3 Independent Retailer

5.1.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3

5.2.1.4 Rest of North

5.2.2

5.2.2.1

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Italy

5.2.2.7 Rest of

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B&G Foods

6.1.2 J.M Smucker

6.1.3 Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers

6.1.4 Les Industries Bernard et Fils Ltee

6.1.5 LB Maple Treat

6.1.6 Bascom Maple Farms Inc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

