Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market: Worldwide Analysis and Forecasts, 2021 to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Non-Alcoholic Beverage market” and its expanding nature. The Non-Alcoholic Beverage market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Non-Alcoholic Beverage market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Non-Alcoholic Beverage market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Non-Alcoholic Beverage market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Non-Alcoholic Beverage market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Non-Alcoholic Beverage market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Non-Alcoholic Beverage market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Non-Alcoholic Beverage market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Non-Alcoholic Beverage market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Non-Alcoholic Beverage market players

Key Market Trends:

Flourishing Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific food and beverage industry is growing with the highest possible rates, surpassing that of developed regions like Western and North . The region has a large and continuous growing middle-class consumer society, which indicates the presence of potential growth, specifically in the iced/RTD coffee drinks segment. Although the market is growing in all countries of Asia-Pacific, the high growth rate for this area is driven by the rapid development of the Chinese and Indian markets. Carbonated drinks is poised due to the largest segment in the non-alcoholic drinks segment. However the consumption of these carbonated beverages and soft drinks is expected to decline over sugar content and preference for healthier alternatives, such as 100% natural juice.

Online Sales Supplementing the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate in the sales of non-alcoholic beverage through specialty stores. However, the online retail sales for non-alcoholic beverages are growing at a faster rate. The segment is boosted by factors like the ease of availability and internet access, enabling the consumers to easily access the online shopping portals. The companies in the global market are placing their ranges of products over online retail spaces and trying to offer value-added services, like discounts to the consumers. This trend of shopping has expanded the overall global market.

Study objectives of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Non-Alcoholic Beverage market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Non-Alcoholic Beverage market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Non-Alcoholic Beverage market trends that influence the global Non-Alcoholic Beverage market

Detailed TOC of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s FIve Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Types

5.1.1 Carbonated Beverage

5.1.2 Non- Carbonated Beverages

5.1.2.1 Fruit and Vegetable Juice

5.1.2.2 Functional Drinks

5.1.2.3 RTD Tea and Coffee

5.1.2.4 Bottled Water

5.1.2.5 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarket/ Hypermarket

5.2.2 Convenience Store

5.2.3 Speciality Stores

5.2.4 Online Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North

5.3.2

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 PepsiCo, Inc.

6.4.2 The Coca-Cola Company

6.4.3 Danone S.A.

6.4.4 Nestle S.A.

6.4.5 Red Bull Gmbh

6.4.6 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

6.4.7 Parlew Agro

6.4.8 Monster Beverage Corporation

6.4.9 Arizona Beverages USA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

