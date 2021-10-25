Nutraceuticals Market by product type, with sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate by 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Nutraceuticals market” and its expanding nature. The Nutraceuticals market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Nutraceuticals market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Nutraceuticals market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Nutraceuticals market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Nutraceuticals Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Nutraceuticals market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Nutraceuticals Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Nutraceuticals market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Nutraceuticals market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Nutraceuticals market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Nutraceuticals market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Nutraceuticals market players

Key Market Trends:

Increased Demand In Developing Regions

Developing countries have a higher prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, and lung disorders. Therefore, the demand for nutraceuticals is expected to rise in these nations. The gradually increasing healthcare expenditure will also augment the demand for nutraceuticals across the emerging nations. Nutraceuticals can be an opportunity for economic growth for many developing countries endowed with rich biodiversity and traditional knowledge of the health effects of certain indigenous plant species. The market records plenty of opportunities from within the emerging markets, not just in China and Brazil, but in other Asia-Pacific and South n countries as well. In order to succeed, key players need to emphasize more on product research activities focusing on local consumers, thereby differentiating themselves from their competitors.

Functional Beverages Remain the Fastest Growing Segment

Functional beverages improve hydration, prevent and help to address health conditions, aid athletic performance, and contribute to the nutritional well-being. Over the years, FF (fortified and functional) beverages have become specific and are tailored according to the health benefits, gender, and age. This diversification, in conjunction with the increased distribution channels, continues to fuel the consumer demand. There is a growing demand for immunity drinks, which can be attributed to the consumers’ desire for products that build up their defenses. Energy drink is the largest segment in terms of revenue. However, RTD tea, coffee, and enhanced water are the fastest growing sub-segments among the other functional beverages.

Study objectives of Nutraceuticals Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Nutraceuticals market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Nutraceuticals market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Nutraceuticals market trends that influence the global Nutraceuticals market

Detailed TOC of Nutraceuticals Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Functional Food

5.1.1.1 Cereal

5.1.1.2 Bakery and Confectionary

5.1.1.3 Dairy

5.1.1.4 Snack

5.1.1.5 Other Functional Foods

5.1.2 Functional Beverage

5.1.2.1 Energy Drink

5.1.2.2 Sports Drink

5.1.2.3 Fortified Juice

5.1.2.4 Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage

5.1.2.5 Other Functional Beverages

5.1.3 Dietary Supplements

5.1.3.1 Vitamins

5.1.3.2 Minerals

5.1.3.3 Botanicals

5.1.3.4 Enzyme

5.1.3.5 Fatty Acids

5.1.3.6 Proteins

5.1.3.7 Other Dietary Supplements

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North

5.2.2

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Sweden

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Italy

5.2.2.7 Russia

5.2.2.8 Rest of

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Strategies Adopted

6.2 Most Active Analysis

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 PepsiCo

6.4.2 General Mills Inc.

6.4.3 Nestle

6.4.4 Kellogg Co.

6.4.5 Herbalife International of Inc.

6.4.6 Nature’s Bounty Inc.

6.4.7 Pfizer

6.4.8 Amway

6.4.9 Red Bull

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

