Potato Protein Market 2024: Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

“Potato Protein Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Potato Protein market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Vegan Diet

The protein market is witnessing a shift in consumer demand from animal protein to plant protein. This inclination toward plant-based diet is associated with different factors, such as sustainability issues, health awareness, ethical or religious views, as well as environmental and animal rights. Meat proteins provide the required amino acid content to the body but are associated with high cholesterol level and other related issues, as a result of which people are shifting to a vegan source of protein. Increasingly, more people are going vegan to lose weight and improve their health. This trend is a big driver for the valorization and uptake of high value-added products, such as, Solanic’s potato proteins. This increasing inclination toward plant-based diet signals at huge market potential for plant-based protein products.

Growth in Potato Protein Concentrate Revenue

Global potato protein market is dominated by the concentrate segment, as a result of the wide application of concentrates in the feed industry. Moreover, potato protein isolates are still in the development phase, and they find use in food applications. Plant-based protein, being a good source of low cholesterol (as compared to animal protein), has significant applications in sports and energy drinks. Potato proteins are widely used in the food & beverage, nutritional supplements manufacturing, and other related industries. This has led to an increased demand for vegan diet in the North n and an regions, has resurfaced the demand for meat substitutes in the market. Potato protein is commonly used in protein bars, protein shakes, breakfast cereals, processed meats, and meat alternatives in the south n region.

Market Overview:

Potato Protein Market is forecasted to reach USD 168.47 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Potato protein market is a part of the plant protein sector, with the latter growing all over the world. The reason for the market’s growth are intolerance toward animal protein, the new trend toward veganism, and innovations from the manufacturer’s end regarding extraction technique and applications of potato protein.

– Sports nutrition is expanding globally, and the increased application of potato protein in sports drinks and weight management supplements is driving the market. The awareness among consumers about potato protein is still quite low. This poses a challenge for the market’s growth. The market for potato protein experiences moderate competition, with Avebe dominating the market, while there is a presence of a number of regional players. Key Manufacturers Like

Avebe

Tereos Group

Agridient

Agrana

PEPEES SA

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Omega Protein Corporation