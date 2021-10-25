Probiotic Drinks Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types

“Probiotic Drinks Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Probiotic Drinks market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Functional Food and Beverages

Consumers are looking for beverages that give an additional benefit other than quenching their thirst. The increasing amount of health conscious population is the major factor boosting the growth of the functional food and beverage market. Functional food and beverages have additional nutritional benefits that may help to maintain the balance of the body, especially the gut. Many fruit and beverages companies are extending their product line by adding functional beverages to their portfolio, which includes probiotic drinks. Functional foods and prebiotic drinks are a trending food habit all over the world. However, the market share is mainly occupied by the developed markets. Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for functional food and beverages.

Asia-Pacific Remains the Fastest Growing Market

In the Asia-Pacific region, probiotics drinks market has huge opportunity. Majority of probiotics are consumed in the form of yogurts and fermented products (from soy to vegetables and even eggs). Probiotic drinks, such as drinking yogurt, have been experiencing increasing demand from the region. Global players, like Yakult, are facing tough competition from local players, such as Mengniu group.

Market Overview:

The probiotic drinks market is expected to reach 46.09 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.44%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The probiotic drink market is driven by the increasing number of health conscious consumers, especially the younger generation.

– Probiotic drinks are a part of the functional beverages, which can help in improving the health conditions of gut by maintaining the balance of the intestine.

– The dairy-based probiotic drinks segment is the leading segment in the probiotic market, followed by the fruit-based probiotic drinks segment. Asia-Pacific holds the major share of the probiotic drinks market, followed Euro Key Manufacturers Like

Amul

Bio

K Plus International

Fonterra Co

op Group Ltd

Groupe Danone SA

Grupo Lala

Harmless Harvest

Lifeway

Pepsico Inc.

Kevita Inc.