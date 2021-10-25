Uncategorized

Probiotics Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions; Edition 2021-2024

Probiotics

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Probiotics market” and its expanding nature. The Probiotics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The probiotics market is forecasted to reach USD 76.85 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The probiotic market is driven by the robust demand for health-based products, among consumers, especially by the younger generations. Probiotics are a part of functional foods and beverages, and are known for improving gut functionality, along with other benefits, including immunity boost and so on. There is no clear demarcation for probiotics-based pharmaceuticals and food products, with variations across different countries. Thus, the complexity in the regulatory, legislative, and technological aspects is serving as a major hurdle for the market growth.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Nestle SA
  • Groupe Danone
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Kevita Inc.
  • Chr. Hansen
  • BioGaia
  • Moringa Milk
  • Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd
  • Lifeway Foods Inc.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Probiotics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Probiotics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Probiotics market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The scope of the market includes probiotics, such as functional food and beverage, dietary supplement and animal feed by type. Probiotic dietary supplements are not used for the treatment or cure of any specific disorders, significantly. However, they serve as a mode of delivering certain ingredients in the body to complement the diet. By distribution channel, the market is categorized as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, pharmacies/health stores, convenience stores, and others.

    TOC of Probiotics Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Probiotics market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Probiotics Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Probiotics market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Probiotics market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Probiotics market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Probiotics market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Probiotics market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Functional Food and Beverage serve the largest probiotic market

    The functional food and beverage segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2017, as it has various applications in the food industry, led by the increasing awareness among consumers and the on-going convenience trend. Functional foods and beverages containing probiotics have gained popularity in the market, recently, as they contain biologically active ingredients that have more metabolic and physiological health benefits than nutritional benefits. There is an increase in the consumer demand for non-dairy probiotic products as they have low lactose and cholesterol content, and they do not have to be refrigerated. Some of the popular innovations include – juices, non-dairy beverages, including Kombucha, vegetables, cereal-based products, chocolate-based products, processed meat, etc.

    Supermarket/Hypermarket segment accounts for maximum revenue share

    Functional dairy and fortified juices witnessed an increased demand among the supermarkets/hypermarkets and convenience stores. Supermarkets/hypermarkets offer shoppers a one-stop shopping experience in a wide range of products of different brands, enabling them to make an easy purchase. Supermarkets are considered to be the best platform for the launch of new products, particularly the food and beverage segment. It has been observed that new product launches increase the demand for probiotic in supermarkets/hypermarkets. Continuous growth in demand globally is boosting the purchase of probiotics in this retail mode.

    Study objectives of Probiotics Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Probiotics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Probiotics market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Probiotics market trends that influence the global Probiotics market

    Detailed TOC of Probiotics Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
    3.1 Market Overview

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Functional Food and Beverage
    5.1.2 Dietary Supplements
    5.1.3 Animal Feed
    5.2 By Distribution Channel
    5.2.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
    5.2.2 Pharmacies/Health Stores
    5.2.3 Convenience Stores
    5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Russia
    5.3.2.5 Italy
    5.3.2.6 Spain
    5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 India
    5.3.3.2 Australia
    5.3.3.3 China
    5.3.3.4 Japan
    5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 South America
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Argentina
    5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5.1 UAE
    5.3.5.2 South Africa
    5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
    6.2 Most Active Companies
    6.3 Market Share Analysis
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Nestle SA
    6.4.2 Groupe Danone
    6.4.3 PepsiCo Inc. – Kevita Inc.
    6.4.4 Chr. Hansen
    6.4.5 BioGaia
    6.4.6 Moringa Milk
    6.4.7 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd
    6.4.8 Lifeway Foods Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

