Protein Alternatives Market Research 2021 – Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024

“Protein Alternatives Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Protein Alternatives market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Incidences of Intolerance Toward Animal Protein

Due to animal protein allergies, most of the meat consumers are inclined toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, which ultimately drives the plant protein market. According to the reference list of allergen data collection, the allergen from chicken meat ranges from 0.5-5% in Southern . Pea protein, earlier recognized as a complete protein with the essential amino acid profile, contains egg like the potential that can be incorporated into several egg-based products, like pasta, vermicelli, cakes, and cookies. The increasing incidences of intolerance for animal protein, coupled with growing demand for protein source products, is fueling the alternative proteins market, worldwide.

North to dominate the global market

The dominates the North protein alternatives market by more than 60%. While there is still a strong dominance of animal protein among the US population, plant protein, such as soy, lentils, beans, etc., have been gaining high traction from the past few years. This is due to the high penetration of vegan protein-based products in the retail market and increased consumer awareness on the health benefits associated with it, along with weight management. With the existing business opportunities in the protein alternatives market, many companies are strategical including business expansion plans, specifically in the plant protein category.

Market Overview:

The global protein alternatives market valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, North was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 35.9% of the market.

Consumers in developing regions, like Asia-Pacific and Africa, have started to incorporate more protein in their daily diets. Many companies operating in the market place have started to initiate awareness programs and campaigns, which can be directed to make the consumers understand the benefits of alternative proteins and establish popularity among consumers. Given the opportunities in the global protein alternatives market, companies are making strategic moves and efforts. For instance, the Aspire Food Group acquired Exo makes protein bars from crickets.

Protein alternatives refer to the foods used as an alternative to protein-rich traditional animal-based protein foods like plant-protein, mycoprotein, algal protein and insect protein.