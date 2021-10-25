Protein Alternatives Market Research 2021 – Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024
"Protein Alternatives Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Protein Alternatives market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Incidences of Intolerance Toward Animal Protein
Due to animal protein allergies, most of the meat consumers are inclined toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, which ultimately drives the plant protein market. According to the reference list of allergen data collection, the allergen from chicken meat ranges from 0.5-5% in Southern . Pea protein, earlier recognized as a complete protein with the essential amino acid profile, contains egg like the potential that can be incorporated into several egg-based products, like pasta, vermicelli, cakes, and cookies. The increasing incidences of intolerance for animal protein, coupled with growing demand for protein source products, is fueling the alternative proteins market, worldwide.
North to dominate the global market
The dominates the North protein alternatives market by more than 60%. While there is still a strong dominance of animal protein among the US population, plant protein, such as soy, lentils, beans, etc., have been gaining high traction from the past few years. This is due to the high penetration of vegan protein-based products in the retail market and increased consumer awareness on the health benefits associated with it, along with weight management. With the existing business opportunities in the protein alternatives market, many companies are strategical including business expansion plans, specifically in the plant protein category.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Protein Alternatives market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Protein Alternatives market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Protein Alternatives market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Protein Alternatives market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Protein Alternatives ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Protein Alternatives market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Protein Alternatives space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Protein Alternatives market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Protein Alternatives Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Protein Alternatives Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Protein Alternatives market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Protein Alternatives market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Protein Alternatives market trends that influence the global Protein Alternatives market
Detailed TOC of Protein Alternatives Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Market Opportunities
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Source Type
5.1.1 Plant Protein
5.1.2 Mycoprotein
5.1.3 Algal Protein
5.1.4 Insect Protein
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Food
5.2.2 Beverage
5.2.3 Dietary Supplement
5.2.4 Feed Industry
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North
5.3.2
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Spain
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 MGP Ingredients Inc.
6.3.2 Kerry Group
6.3.3 DuPont
6.3.4 The Archer Daniels Midland Company
6.3.5 Cargill Incorporated
6.3.6 Roquette Foods
6.3.7 Glanbia PLC
6.3.8 Corbion Biotech Inc.
6.3.9 Ingredion Incorporated
6.3.10 Agriprotein Holdings Ltd
6.3.11 Proti-farm Holding NV
6.3.12 Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd
6.3.13 Avebe
6.3.14 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license)
