Stevia Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

“Stevia Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Stevia market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Liquid Stevia witnessed as fastest growing segment

Liquid Stevia is projected to be the fastest growing segment as consumers are preferring liquid form of stevia to sweeten recipes. A few drops of the liquid stevia extract replaces a teaspoon of cane sugar and is useful for sweetening coffee, teas and smoothies. Liquid stevia is available in several forms such as syrups, resulting from boiling the leaves in water. The syrup is used to enhance the flavour of many foods. Commercial scale applications prefer liquid stevia as they are concentrated and very less quantity is required. Furthermore, the demand for alcohol-free liquid is growing at a greater pace in the segment.

Asia- Pacific dominates the Market

Consumers have started to show interest in knowing the ingredients present in their foods, thus demanding “better for me” products. Most food manufacturers are responding to this new trend among consumers by developing products with lower sugar and lower calorie content, which are natural such as stevia. The has the highest consumption of stevia as a sweetener among all the countries in the North region. Stevia extracts were only approved for use in the an Union in November 2011. Therefore, consumption of stevia is still very low. However, food & beverage manufacturers are rapidly developing products containing stevia. Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest stevia consuming region, which has been achieved principally through rapid population growth.

Market Overview:

The stevia market is forecasted to reach USD 934 million by 2024. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Increasing awareness of the health benefits of low-calorie consumable products is a major catalyst to the market growth. As the number of obese and diabetic people is on the rise, stevia is the best sugar alternative due to its zero-calorie property.

– Ground stevia can also be sprinkled lightly overcooked vegetables, meat, cereals, and salads. Besides adding its own sweet taste, it significantly enhances the flavor and nutritional value of food, thereby leading to its increased demand in the market. Key Manufacturers Like

