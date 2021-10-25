Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market by product type, with sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate by 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Algae Omega-3 Ingredients market” and its expanding nature. The Algae Omega-3 Ingredients market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Algae Omega-3 Ingredients market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Algae Omega-3 Ingredients market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Algae Omega-3 Ingredients market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Algae Omega-3 Ingredients market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

EPA/DHA Ingredients Emerge as the Fastest Growing Segment

EPA is commonly used in combination with DHA in various infant formulas. Most products in the market are present as a combination of EPA and DHA, owing to their combinatorial health effects. Algal oil is gaining popularity among vegans and vegetarians, and other people who want a source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA). It does not pose the risk of contamination with pollutants, such as polychlorinated biphenyls. For instance, in India, the dietary supplements sector is the largest consumer of omega-3 ingredients. The main source of the omega-3 ingredient is algal oil. Its usage is expected to increase faster than the fish oil, due to the large vegetarian population in India. The combination of EPA and DHA in dietary supplements claims to have benefits for fetal development, cardiovascular health, and cognitive function, among others.

Dietary Supplements Hold the Major Share in Market

Algae Omega-3 oils are essential fatty acids that have a broad range of health benefits, including cardiovascular, eye, and brain health. Hence, it is being widely used in dietary supplements. The increasing prevalence of obesity in developed countries has increased the diet-consciousness among the younger generation, which is supporting the growth of this segment of algae omega-3 ingredients in these markets. For instance: Australia-based organic algae omega oil company Qponics Limited had signed a collaboration with technAlgaeCytes Limited to start producing commercial algae by Qponics Limited in 2016. It is also focused on developing high-quality algae EPA for supplements through the Algacytes photobioreactor ology. It also aims to expand the company product in and Australia.

Detailed TOC of Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA)

5.1.2 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

5.1.3 EPA/DHA

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food and Beverages

5.2.1.1 Infant Formula

5.2.1.2 Fortified Food and Beverages

5.2.2 Dietary Supplements

5.2.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.4 Animal Nutrition

5.2.5 Clinical Nutrition

5.3 By Concentration Type

5.3.1 High Concentrated

5.3.2 Medium Concentrated

5.3.3 Low Concentrated

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 France

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.4.3 Corbion N.V.

6.4.4 Neptune Wellness Solutions

6.4.5 Source Omega LLC

6.4.6 Polaris

6.4.7 BASF SE

6.4.8 Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

