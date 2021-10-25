Fruit Snack Market 2024: Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

“Fruit Snack Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Fruit Snack market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Online Retailing to Boost the Market

The online retail platform has successfully established itself as a convenient marketplace, offering a wide range of fruit snack products, ranging from meal-replacement options to the indulgent ones. The main reason behind the rise in sale through internet retailing is the level of convenience it provides the consumers, as they find it easy to choose their preferred brands and get vast varieties of flavour and product choices. Thus, the online and e-commerce stores have been gradually increasing their market share, in terms of revenue and popularity among consumers. The growth opportunity for the sales of various healthy snacks, including fruit snacks, through the online channel, has forced online vendors to improve purchase processes, in terms of security and reliability, which, in turn, has propelled the demand for these products.

North Holds the Largest Market Share

Consumer demand for convenient and healthy on-the-go snack options has, by far, been the primary attribute for sales of fruit snacks in the country. Majority of these consumers opt for fruit snacks as meal replacements. Furthermore, hectic lifestyles, coupled with health and wellness concerns, are driving these changes in the eating patterns of the country’s consumers. Likewise, the Canadian fruit snack market continued to record stable growth, due to an increasingly ageing population, and rising health consciousness among the young generation. Marketing campaigns, from the leading manufacturers in the country, are further expected to boost the demand across the country.

Market Overview:

Global fruit snack market is forecasted to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Fruit snack market is set to witness substantial growth, owing to surge in demand of the refreshments rich in nutritional content and growing consumer awareness related to consumption of healthy food.

– Surge in consumer preference for processed food rich in nutritious content, in comparison to other regular processed food, will further benefit the fruit snack market.

– Among all the segments of the fruit snack market, supermarket/hypermarket is the most dominant distribution channel, followed by other segments over the forthcoming years. However, the online distribution channel for the fruit snack market is expected to experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period.

