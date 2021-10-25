Premium Chocolate Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions; Edition 2021-2024

“Premium Chocolate Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Premium Chocolate market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand For Dark Premium Chocolate

The influence of the organic and clean label trend is also palpable among dark chocolate manufacturers, with demand for premium and organic ingredients witnessing a spike due to their increasing health benefits. This factor is expected to increase the demand for dark premium chocolate in the coming years, facilitated by the indulgence purchase of consumers. Moreover, as consumers in the and are more informed about the health benefits of dark chocolate, and as the overall demand for packaged products is high, they are increasingly inclined toward opting for dark chocolate as a dessert option, thus increasing its demand in developed regions, as compared to the developing economies. Another major growth driver is the branding of seasonal and premium dark chocolates as gifts, primarily attracting consumers who are influenced by the price, packaging, ingredients, authenticity, or product, and the buying experience.

Remains the Popular Market

held a prominent share in the global premium chocolate market. Consumer in the prefer treating themselves with bite-sized chocolates to limit their confectionary consumption. Dark chocolate is fitting pleasantly with the ‘clean eating’ trend in the country. Since dark chocolate was found to have numerous health benefits, the consumers are opting for premium dark chocolates to have guilt-free experience. The supermarkets and hypermarkets, like Target and Walmart, are trying to gain higher market traction by stocking up an premium chocolates brands like Godiva. This increases the scope for the international players in the market. Moreover, the factors such as the increased pace of innovation and a steady influx of private labels players, such as SPAGnVOLA Chocolatier, have further contributed to the premium chocolate market in the country.

Market Overview:

The Global Premium Chocolate Market is forecasted to reach USD 33.15 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.93 % during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Key trends in the market impacting the market are growing demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free chocolates. With the growing awareness of the negative effects of synthetic products on health and the environment, most health-conscious and informed consumers have started using organic products. Furthermore, the demand for limited edition chocolates plays an important role in the market studied. Various companies are launching a wide range of premium and luxury chocolate varieties during occasions, like Easter. Factors, such as shape and packaging of chocolates, are the key strategies adopted by companies to attain maximum sales during a festive season. Key Manufacturers Like

Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Spr�ngli AG

Ferrero SpA

The Hershey Company

Mondelez International Inc.

Yildiz Holding

Nestle SA

Mars

Cemoi Chocolatier SA

Lake Champlain Chocolates