Russia Foodservice Market Research 2021 – Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Russia Foodservice market” and its expanding nature. The Russia Foodservice market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Russia Foodservice market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Russia Foodservice market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Russia Foodservice market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Chained Consumer Foodservice Witnessed as Fastest Growing Segment

Fast food outlets and coffee houses are growing rapidly in Russia compared to fine dining and mid-range restaurant as the chained outlets offer foods that are inexpensive and convenient. Young and middle-aged consumers in Russia heavily purchase food from chain restaurants. Chained fast food is performing well in the country owing to factors such as the overall popularity of franchising in Russia and the customer’s preference towards well-known and consistent foodservice standards provided by the chained outlets.

Increasing Prevalence of Food Chain Outlets

Russia is witnessing an increase in the number of international food chain outlets due to an increased number of individuals preferring cuisines, meals, and dishes of other countries like pancakes, burgers, sandwiches, chicken, pizza, and baked potatoes. There is a steady increase in the number of food chain outlets in regional cities of Russia, that is attributable to the large-scale international events taking place throughout the country. Also, the numerous individual outlets of chained foodservice brands such as Subway and KFC in shopping malls have led to increased brand visibility.

Detailed TOC of Russia Foodservice Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Full-service Restaurant

5.1.2 Self-service Restaurant

5.1.3 Fast Food

5.1.4 Street Stall and Kiosk

5.1.5 Cafe and Bar

5.1.6 100% Home Delivery Restaurant

5.2 By Structure

5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice

5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Mcdonald’s

6.4.2 Yum! Brands RSC

6.4.3 Burger King Corporation

6.4.4 Starbucks Coffee Company

6.4.5 Doctor’s Associates Inc..

6.4.6 Rosinter Restaurants

6.4.7 Novikov Group

6.4.8 Teremok

6.4.9 GINZA PROJECT

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

