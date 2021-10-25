Artificial Sweeteners Market: 2021-2024 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

“Artificial Sweeteners Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Artificial Sweeteners market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Major Application Of Artificial Sweeteners Are In The Beverage Industry

Artificial sweeteners have almost replaced the place of sugar in the beverage industry, especially in the soft drink segment. Acesulphame-k, Aspartame, Cyclamate, and Sucralose are popular sweeteners which are the major substitutes of sugar in soft drinks, especially in carbonated beverages. The natural profile and the clean label of artificial sweeteners are also factors driving the market. Moreover, in fizzy drinks the amount of sugar can be reduced without any significant change in its taste and appearance, this has encouraged the beverage manufacturers to substitute sugar with artificial sweeteners. The reduced cost of production and the better economy of scale are also boosting the growth of the artificial sweetener market.

Asia-Pacific is One of the Largest Market for Artificial Sweeteners

The rise in health awareness among the consumers, concerned about obesity, diabetes and the amount of calorie intake are driving the artificial sweetener market in the region. A trend of losing weight is also found in the region which reduces the usage of table sugar and boosts the artificial sugar market. The improved economic conditions and the changing lifestyles have resulted in the increased demand for convenience foods. The evolving dietary patterns such as low calorie and zero calorie foods are increasing in the processed and packed food segment, resulting in the increased demand for artificial sweeteners.

Market Overview:

Global artificial sweetener market is projected to reach 2.70 billion USD in 2024 by registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecasted period (2019-2024).

– Artificial sweeteners are many times sweeter than table sugar, but it has energy density far lower than table sugar.

– The artificial sweeteners are finding widening applications in the past few years. The prominent areas where the artificial sweeteners are majorly used are in the food and beverage industry, which includes soft drinks, sauces, chewing gum, jellies, dressings, baked goods, candy, fruit juice, ice cream, etc.

– Soft drink industry is found to have the maximum consumption of artificial sweeteners due to the increasing demand for low sugar and diet beverages.

– The toxicological evidences and the concerns regarding the safety of artificial sweeteners is the major restraint of the market. Key Manufacturers Like

Tate & Lyle

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

Ingredion Inc.

Roquette

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

JK Sucralose Inc.

Dupont. Scope of the Report:

Global Artificial Sweetener Market is segmented by type into Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Saccharin, Sucralose, Neotame. By Application into Bakery Products, Dairy products, Confectionery, Beverages, and Others. Others category include jams, syrups, raisins, etc. And the geographical analysis of the market has also been included.