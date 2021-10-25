Spirulina Extract Market 2024: Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

“Spirulina Extract Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Spirulina Extract market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Increasing demand for Spirulina Extracts

Increasing applications of spirulina, higher nutrition value of spirulina, approval of spirulina use in the food and beverage industry by regulatory agencies, rising demand due to cost effectiveness, favorable government initiatives for the production of spirulina, increasing launch of new varieties of natural colors produced from spirulina and increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with spirulina making it a super food are pushing the growth of the global market. Moreover, the growing disposable incomes and awareness of the natural product efficiency in the developing economies are creating opportunities for growth of the spirulina during the forecast period. Innovations and funding supporting research are also major avenues to explore in the coming years.

North and Holds the Major Share in Spirulina Extracts Market

North n and regions are the major producers of spirulina extracts, due to their favorable climatic conditions and wide applications of the products. The North n spirulina extract market exhibits the as the dominating country and Canada as a dynamic one, considering the regulatory changes and the change in the colorant offerings from the key market players. Due to the ban on chemicals as colorants in the food industry, the and are booming markets. The demand for clean label and natural ingredients are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Global Spirulina Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97%, during the forecast period of 2019 –2024.

– The growing demand for natural and clean label colors has recreated a demand for spirulina extracts. Stringent regulations and a ban on synthetic food additives by the an and the United State governments have opened the gates for the demand for natural additives.

– Based on the application areas, nutraceuticals and food sectors are expected to be promising end users of spirulina, due to the rapid development of algae-based superfoods, heightened consumer’s interest toward natural & clean-label products, and the regulatory encouragement in terms of enabling policies and implementation framework. Key Manufacturers Like

Sensient Technologies Corporation

DDW the Color House

DIC CorporationEarthrise Nutritionals

Chr. Hansen A/S

Naturex SA

Royal DSM

Dohler Group

C.B.N. Spirulina Canada Co.

Ltd

BASF. Scope of the Report:

Spirulina is rich in chlorophyll, phycocyanin, and beta-carotene and is often used as a source of natural color. Edible color Linablue, used in ice creams and confectionaries, is mainly produced from spirulina. The Global Spirulina Market is segmented by application such as nutraceuticals, food, cosmetics, agriculture, feed, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the spirulina market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North , , Asia-Pacific, South , Middle East & Africa.