Spirulina Extract Market 2024: Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

Spirulina Extract

Spirulina Extract Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Spirulina Extract market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Increasing demand for Spirulina Extracts

Increasing applications of spirulina, higher nutrition value of spirulina, approval of spirulina use in the food and beverage industry by regulatory agencies, rising demand due to cost effectiveness, favorable government initiatives for the production of spirulina, increasing launch of new varieties of natural colors produced from spirulina and increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with spirulina making it a super food are pushing the growth of the global market. Moreover, the growing disposable incomes and awareness of the natural product efficiency in the developing economies are creating opportunities for growth of the spirulina during the forecast period. Innovations and funding supporting research are also major avenues to explore in the coming years.

North and Holds the Major Share in Spirulina Extracts Market

North n and regions are the major producers of spirulina extracts, due to their favorable climatic conditions and wide applications of the products. The North n spirulina extract market exhibits the as the dominating country and Canada as a dynamic one, considering the regulatory changes and the change in the colorant offerings from the key market players. Due to the ban on chemicals as colorants in the food industry, the and are booming markets. The demand for clean label and natural ingredients are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Market Overview:

  • Global Spirulina Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97%, during the forecast period of 2019 –2024.
  • – The growing demand for natural and clean label colors has recreated a demand for spirulina extracts. Stringent regulations and a ban on synthetic food additives by the an and the United State governments have opened the gates for the demand for natural additives.
  • – Based on the application areas, nutraceuticals and food sectors are expected to be promising end users of spirulina, due to the rapid development of algae-based superfoods, heightened consumer’s interest toward natural & clean-label products, and the regulatory encouragement in terms of enabling policies and implementation framework.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Sensient Technologies Corporation
  • DDW the Color House
  • DIC CorporationEarthrise Nutritionals
  • Chr. Hansen A/S
  • Naturex SA
  • Royal DSM
  • Dohler Group
  • C.B.N. Spirulina Canada Co.
  • Ltd
  • BASF.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Spirulina is rich in chlorophyll, phycocyanin, and beta-carotene and is often used as a source of natural color. Edible color Linablue, used in ice creams and confectionaries, is mainly produced from spirulina. The Global Spirulina Market is segmented by application such as nutraceuticals, food, cosmetics, agriculture, feed, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the spirulina market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North , , Asia-Pacific, South , Middle East & Africa.

  • Spirulina Extract market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Spirulina Extract market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Spirulina Extract market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Spirulina Extract market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Spirulina Extract market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Spirulina Extract ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Spirulina Extract market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Spirulina Extract space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Spirulina Extract market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Spirulina Extract Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Spirulina Extract Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Spirulina Extract market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Spirulina Extract market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Spirulina Extract market trends that influence the global Spirulina Extract market

    Detailed TOC of Spirulina Extract Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
    3.1 Market Overview

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Application
    5.1.1 Nutraceuticals
    5.1.2 Food
    5.1.3 Cosmetics
    5.1.4 Agriculture
    5.1.5 Feed
    5.1.6 Others
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North
    5.2.1.1 United States
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.1.4 Rest of North
    5.2.2
    5.2.2.1 United Kingdom
    5.2.2.2 Germany
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Russia
    5.2.2.5 Italy
    5.2.2.6 Spain
    5.2.2.7 Rest of
    5.2.3 Asia Pacific
    5.2.3.1 India
    5.2.3.2 China
    5.2.3.3 Japan
    5.2.3.4 Australia
    5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 South
    5.2.4.1 Brazil
    5.2.4.2 Argentina
    5.2.4.3 Rest of South
    5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5.1 UAE
    5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
    5.2.5.3 Rest of MEA

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Active Companies
    6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
    6.3 Market Share Analysis
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Sensient Technologies Corporation
    6.4.2 DDW – the Color House
    6.4.3 DIC Corporation- Earthrise Nutritionals
    6.4.4 Chr. Hansen A/S
    6.4.5 Naturex SA
    6.4.6 Royal DSM
    6.4.7 Dohler Group
    6.4.8 C.B.N. Spirulina Canada Co., Ltd
    6.4.9 BASF

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

