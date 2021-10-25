Mezcal Market 2021 Opportunities, Demands, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Sales Area and Its Competitors by 2027

“Mezcal Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Mezcal market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Witnessed Increased Consumption of Mezcal and Tequila

Consumers are preferring mezcal over other types of tequila which is playing a major role to boost the mezcal consumption in the country. The rise of cocktail culture in the has helped make mezcal trendy, with bars offering various varieties of mezcal and tequila. Also, the growing consumption of mezcal in the US and , and changing consumer preference towards new category like extra-añejo- which is produced from 100% Agave- have been supporting the market growth of Mezcal añejo over the past few years.

North Held Largest Market Revenue

North held the largest share of the global industry revenues in 2018. The is one of the leading markets for mezcal in the North n region. Key players in the North n region are considering the increasing popularity of mescal and are investing to open production plants in the region, which is highly popular for the production of mescal. Furthermore, the demand for spirits across the on-trade sales channels, including full-service restaurants and cafés/bars, is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Mezcal market is growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The demand for mezcal, a tropical agave plant-based liquor, increased significantly over the past few years and is expected to increase further over the forecast period.

– The large millennial consumer base across the globe is encouraging vendors to expand their geographical presence, which, in turn, is bolstering the mezcal market’s growth.

– Consumers are preferring mezcal over other tequila products due to the availability of a variety of flavors. Key Manufacturers Like

Pernod Ricard

Ilegal Mezcal

William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Rey Campero

El Silencio Holdings

INC.

Mezcal Vago

Lagrimas de Dolores

Fidencio Mezcal. Scope of the Report:

Mezcal market offers different products such as mezcal joven, mezcal reposado, mezcal anejo, and other types through offline and online retail stores. Mezcal vendors are catering primarily to this large demographic consumer base as the consumption of tequila and mezcal is maximum among this consumer segment.