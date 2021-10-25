Pulse Flour Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 -2024

“Pulse Flour Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Pulse Flour market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand For Pulse Ingredients

Health benefits of pulses are the major reason leading to the growth of pulse flour market. The usage of pulse flours as an ingredient has increased in the past years. The applications of pulse flours have also been increased due to its health benefits. The primary application of pulse flour is in various processed foods and beverages. In recent days it is also been used in pet food and animal feed due to the presence of soluble and insoluble fibers which enhances the pet health. Various players are using pulse flours as a substitute for wheat and corn flour. The rise in popularity of the pulse flour has contributed to the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the global pulse flour market

The increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of the pulses in the region is the major driver of the market. The consumers with higher purchasing power have started incorporating pulse flours in their daily meal as a part of shifting towards a helthier diet. The improving economic conditions of various countries in the region has led to more investments in healthier foods. The abundant availability of various pulses in the region has attracted the major players to invest in the region. Players are also strengthening their distribution channels to ensure their product availability throughout the region. Additionally, players are also introducing different pack sizes to earn more revenues. China is the largest market in Asia-Pacific followed by Japan.

Market Overview:

Global Pulse flour Market is projected to reach 25.3 billion USD in 2024 by registering a CAGR of 10.48% in the forecasted period.

– One of the driving factor of the market is the increased applications of pulse flours such as feeds, pet food appplication etc.

– The fluctuating prices of the major pulses is also a factor that affects the market size and market growth.

– The higher production costs of the flour specific to various applications also hinders the growth of the market.

– Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest moving region in the global pulse flour market. The abundant availablity of pulses in the Asia-Pacific region is also a driving factor.

– Chickpea and bean based flours are the mostly used types of pulse flours. Key Manufacturers Like

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

AGSPRING

AGT Food & Ingredients

Ingredion Incorporated

The Buhler Holding AG

Best Cooking Pulses Inc.

Groupe Limagrain

Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse (DSP)

GPA Capital Food Pvt Ltd

Great Western Grain Co. Ltd. Scope of the Report:

Global Pulse Flour Market is segmented by Product into Bean, Chickpea, Lentil and Pea. By Application into Bakery , Beverages, Extruded snacks and others. Other applications include Feeds, Meat Products, Soups etc. and the geographical analysis of the market has also been included in the report.