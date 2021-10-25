Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market 2024: Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Cardiology is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share in the Application Category
The API market, by application, is dominated by the cardiology segment, due to the vast population using various CVD drugs. This segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period.
Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of cardiac disease, with a death toll of over 370,000 people, annually, in the alone. According to the n Heart Association (AHA), cardiovascular disease accounts for 17.3 million deaths per year. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention states that about 610,000 people die of heart diseases in the every year, i.e., one in every four deaths can be attributed to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).
Cholesterol reducers and blood pressure lowering drugs are the key drug classes under CVS. Cholesterol reducers, especially Statins, are driving the CVS segment, and have emerged as the most important family of drugs among the cholesterol and triglycerides reducers. Healthcare spending for hypertension was USD 23 to 26 billion in 2017, in the developed markets alone. Another USD 14 to 17 billion was spent in 2017 in the pharmerging markets. The high expenditure on the cardiovascular category highlights the rising demand for APIs in the same.
North Dominates the Market and is expected to continue its dominance through the Forecast Period
North currently dominates the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increasing incidences of disease and rising aging population. The holds the majority of the market in the North n region. However, the majority of its API requirements are met through imports from the Asian Markets. The trade statistics suggest that nearly 75% to 80% of the APIs imported to the are from China and India, as these countries have well-established manufacturing facilities and an abundant talent pool serving the pharmaceutical sector.
The recent political and trade policies implemented by the US government to increase import duties and taxes are expected to drive operational costs and increase the pricing pressure on the manufacturers. The FDA has also increased the application fees for new drug approvals and has increased the number of periodic inspections conducted on various off-share contract manufacturing facilities to ensure the supply of high-quality products to the US market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market trends that influence the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market
Detailed TOC of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious, Genetic, Cardiovascular, and Other Chronic Disorders
4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Biologicals and Biosimilars
4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Increasing Sophistication in Oncology Drug Research
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Drug Price Control Policies Across Various Countries
4.3.2 High Competition Between the API Manufacturers
4.3.3 Stringent Regulations
4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Business Mode
5.1.1 Captive API
5.1.2 Merchant API
5.2 By Synthesis Type
5.2.1 Synthetic
5.2.2 Biotech
5.3 By Type
5.3.1 Generic
5.3.2 Branded
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Cardiology
5.4.2 Pulmonology
5.4.3 Oncology
5.4.4 Ophthalmology
5.4.5 Neurology
5.4.6 Orthopedic
5.4.7 Other Applications
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Aurobindo Pharma
6.1.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
6.1.3 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.4 Novartis AG
6.1.5 BASF SE
6.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
6.1.7 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
6.1.8 Lupin Ltd
6.1.9 Mylan NV
6.1.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
