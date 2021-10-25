Telemedicine Market 2021 Analysis by Type and Application, Manufacturers, Regions and forecast to 2024
Telemedicine market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
On-premise Delivery is Expected to Dominate the Telemedicine Market
The on-premise delivery segment of the telemedicine market is believed to have largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.
Along with that, telecardiology, a sub-segment of clinical service, is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4%. Telecardiology is gradually started to increase in emerging markets. It provides all kinds of cardiac investigations, like basic lipid profile (cholesterol levels), electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram (ECHO), coronary angiogram, Holter monitor (24 Hours ambulatory ECG monitoring), stress echo, pediatric echo, treadmill testing (TMT), carotid ultrasounds, etc.
Apart from reaching to patients directly, telecardiology services are useful in improving the efficiency in cardiac units of hospitals and medical imaging practices. With the number of cardiac patients increasing every day, remote monitoring helps in cost saving, up to around 50%, including improved patient satisfaction and quality of life, when compared to traditional outpatient care.
North is Expected to Dominate the Market
North currently dominates the market for telemedicine and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased adoption of telemedicine and rising demand for mobile health services. The holds the majority of the market in the North n region, due to the involvement of accountable care organizations (ACOs) in both medicare and privately insured services. In addition, there is a rise in per capita health expenditure in the country, which is expected to increase over the forecast period, owing to decrease in the unemployment rate.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Telemedicine market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Telemedicine market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Telemedicine market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Telemedicine market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Telemedicine market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Telemedicine?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Telemedicine market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Telemedicine space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Telemedicine market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Telemedicine Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Telemedicine Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Telemedicine market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Telemedicine market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Telemedicine market trends that influence the global Telemedicine market
Detailed TOC of Telemedicine Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
4.2.2 Growing Medicare Reimbursement for Telehealth Services
4.2.3 Technological Innovation in Communication Technology
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Privacy and Security Concerns in Telehealth
4.3.2 Lack of Interoperability Between eHealth Solutions
4.3.3 Inadequate or Fragmented Legal Frameworks Including the Lack of Reimbursement Schemes for eHealth Services
4.4 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Telehospitals
5.1.2 Telehomes
5.1.3 mHealth (Mobile Health)
5.2 By Clinical Service
5.2.1 Teleconsultation
5.2.2 Telepathology
5.2.3 Telecardiology
5.2.4 Telesurgery
5.2.5 Teleradiology
5.2.6 Teledermatology
5.2.7 Telepsychiatry
5.2.8 Other Clinical Services
5.3 By Technology
5.3.1 Hardware
5.3.2 Software
5.3.3 Telecom
5.4 By Mode of Delivery
5.4.1 On-premise Delivery
5.4.2 Cloud-based Delivery
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 United Kingdom
5.5.2.2 Germany
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Aerotel Medical Systems
6.1.2 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
6.1.3 BioTelemetry
6.1.4 Honeywell Life Care Solutions
6.1.5 InTouch Technologies Inc.
6.1.6 Medtronic
6.1.7 Philips
6.1.8 SHL Telemedicine Ltd
6.1.9 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
