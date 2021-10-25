Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market 2021 boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2027

“Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Computerized Tomography (CT) Segment Led the Global Market in 2018

Imaging studies are used in ischemic diagnosis for the detection of hemorrhage in the acute stroke patient, in order to assess the degree of brain injury and to identify the vascular lesion responsible for the ischemic deficit. Some advanced CT and MRI technologies are able to distinguish between brain tissue that is irreversibly infracted and that which is potentially salvageable, thereby allowing better selection of patients likely to benefit from therapy. In 2018, the leading diagnostic segment was computed tomography. The highest share of CT techniques is attributable to widespread access and speed of acquisition. In the hyperacute phase, a noncontrast CT (NCCT) scan is usually ordered to exclude or confirm hemorrhage; it is highly sensitive for this indication.

North Holds the Largest Market Share

By geography, the market is segmented into North , , Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa (MEA), and South . North is the largest market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis devices and is estimated to continue its stronghold of the market, owing to favorable government initiatives, technological innovations, and an increasing demand for ischemic stroke products. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis, owing to the increasing incidences of ischemic stroke cases in the region. Manufacturers are expanding their operations in the Asia-Pacific region, as these regions hold immense potential for market growth.

Market Overview:

The rising prevalence of acute ischemic stroke cases is driving the global demand for both diagnostic and surgical procedures in acute stroke treatment. Technological advancements in surgical procedures, along with a rising aging population, increased demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growth in health care spending is the other major factors driving the growth of the global acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market. Excessive usage of medication for the treatment of ischemic stroke and the high cost of surgical procedures are hindering the growth of the market. Key Manufacturers Like

Stryker Corporation (Concentric Medical, Inc.).

Acute ischemic stroke is defined as the loss of function in certain parts of the brain, due to lack of blood supply to the brain. The market is segmented on the basis of the type of diagnostic and geography.