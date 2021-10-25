Global Antacids Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
Antacids market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Tablet is the Largest Segment Under Formulation Type that is expected to grow During the Forecast Years
Tablet has been estimated to be the largest segment due to the presence of chewable tablets in the market with different flavors that help to improve the patient adherence to the medication, which in turn is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment. Tablets also provide the correct amount of dosage to the patients and they are easy to store. These factors can be attributed to the segment growth over the forecast period.
In addition, the liquid dosage form is also one of the favored choices for children and the elderly population due to its pleasant taste. This factor is also anticipated to propel the market growth.
Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing regional segment during the forecast period due to the high unmet clinical needs, availability of effective treatment methods, rising disposable income, and consumer awareness about the availability of these products. In addition, the presence of key players is anticipated to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Antacids market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Antacids market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Antacids market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Antacids market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Antacids?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Antacids market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Antacids space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Antacids market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Antacids Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Antacids Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Antacids market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Antacids market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Antacids market trends that influence the global Antacids market
Detailed TOC of Antacids Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population Suffering from GERD
4.2.2 Poor Lifestyle Choices Leading to Higher Incidences of Acidity
4.2.3 Side Effects of Drugs like Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Ignorance of People towards Symptoms of Acidity
4.3.2 Side Effects Related to Antacids like Acid Rebound
4.3.3 Growing Number of Alternatives in the Market for Antacids
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug Class
5.1.1 Proton pump inhibitors
5.1.2 H2 Antagonist
5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators
5.1.3 Acid neutralizers
5.2 By Formulation Type
5.2.1 Tablet
5.2.2 Liquid
5.2.3 Powder
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies
5.3.2 Retail Pharmacies
5.3.3 Other Distribution Channels
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AstraZeneca PLC
6.1.2 Bayer AG
6.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
6.1.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.8 Procter & Gamble
6.1.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
6.1.10 Sanofi S.A
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
