Global Antacids Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Tablet is the Largest Segment Under Formulation Type that is expected to grow During the Forecast Years

Tablet has been estimated to be the largest segment due to the presence of chewable tablets in the market with different flavors that help to improve the patient adherence to the medication, which in turn is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment. Tablets also provide the correct amount of dosage to the patients and they are easy to store. These factors can be attributed to the segment growth over the forecast period.

In addition, the liquid dosage form is also one of the favored choices for children and the elderly population due to its pleasant taste. This factor is also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing regional segment during the forecast period due to the high unmet clinical needs, availability of effective treatment methods, rising disposable income, and consumer awareness about the availability of these products. In addition, the presence of key players is anticipated to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the antacids market include the growing geriatric population suffering from GERD, poor lifestyle choices leading to higher incidences of acidity, and side effects of drugs like non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs.

The group of people aged 60 years or higher is rising at a rate of approximately 3% every year and 65% of the geriatric population have to deal with acid reflux. This acts as one of the major factors boosting the antacid market globally. There has been an increase in the geriatric population and this is one of the most favorable growth factors for the antacids market as the demographic is highly vulnerable to peptic ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux disorders.

In the elderly population, the acidic complications recurrent infrequently, which makes it a unique challenge for both the primary care provider and the gastroenterologist. In addition, such patients often suffer from several symptomatic disorders, such as erosive esophagitis, Barrett esophagus, and esophageal cancer, in which a combination of therapies are used for the treatment and the use of antacids significantly rises in such cases.

In addition, there is also growth in e-commerce that is likely to augment the demand for antacids through online retailing channels over the next few years. Therefore, the rising popularity of e-commerce and surge in the number of online medicine providers are expected to positively impact the overall growth of the market. Key Manufacturers Like

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC