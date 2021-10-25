Uncategorized

Antibody Production Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

Antibody Production

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Antibody Production market” and its expanding nature. The Antibody Production market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The major factors for the growth of the antibody production market include the rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, the increase in the R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the rising demand for therapeutic antibodies.
  • Antibodies are used in the treatment of various diseases, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic diseases. The targeted therapy is attaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. As there is a rising prevalence of cancer, targeted therapies are getting more attention. For instance, according to the estimates of the n Cancer Society, in 2018, there were 1,735,350 new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,640 deaths, due to cancer, in the United States. Some of the examples of monoclonal antibodies used in targeted therapies are bevacizumab, cetuximab, and ipilimumab.
  • The rising adoption of targeted therapies is expected to propel the overall growth of the antibody production market over the forecast period. Furthermore, there is an increase in R&D activities by most of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, in order to develop advanced biologics. The success rates and blockbuster sales of biologics have also made large pharmaceutical companies shift their presence to biopharma. Over the past two decades, the chimerization and humanization of mAbs (monoclonal antibodies) have led to the approval of several for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer, and transplant rejection.
  • However, the costs of antibody production and stringent government regulations are expected to impede the growth of the market.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Applikon Biotechnology Inc.
  • Cellab GmbH
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Eppendorf AG
  • GE Healthcare
  • Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt Ltd
  • Merck KGaA
  • Sartorius AG
  • Solaris Biotech
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Antibody Production market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Antibody Production market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Antibody Production market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , antibody production refers to the process of creating a specific antibody. In a broad sense, it consists of various methods, such as upstream, downstream, and filtration. The process involves the preparation of antigen samples, which are injected to the laboratory or farm animals to evoke high expression levels of antigen-specific antibodies in the serum, which are then recovered from the animal. The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increase in R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

    TOC of Antibody Production Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Antibody Production market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Antibody Production Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Antibody Production market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Antibody Production market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Antibody Production market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Antibody Production market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Antibody Production market players

    Key Market Trends:

    The Monoclonal Antibodies Segment under the Antibody Type Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

    Monoclonal antibodies have large applications in the field of diagnostics, therapeutics, and targeted drug delivery systems, not only for infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, and protozoa, but also for cancer, metabolic, and hormonal disorders. This segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the rising investment in monoclonal antibody research and an increase in antibody-based product launches. Furthermore, there is a growing collaboration between pharma companies to develop advanced monoclonal antibodies. For instance, recently, in September 2018, Integral Molecular and Merus NV announced that they have entered into a collaboration on multiple undisclosed targets, as Integral Molecular is one of the leaders in membrane protein antibody discovery. The partnership is expected to increase the R&D capabilities of Merus NV.

    The polyclonal antibody segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to benefits, such as ease of production, low price, and diagnosis of diseases with high proficiency.

    North Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

    North is found to hold a significant share in the antibody production market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without substantial fluctuations. The presence of favorable healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is a rise in the approval of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and various types of diseases, which is one of the major factors contributing to the high growth of the market in North . For instance, in May 2018, Novartis announced that the US FDA approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) suspension for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

    Study objectives of Antibody Production Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Antibody Production market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Antibody Production market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Antibody Production market trends that influence the global Antibody Production market

    Detailed TOC of Antibody Production Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Targeted Immunotherapy
    4.2.2 Increase in the R&D Expenditure of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
    4.2.3 Rising Demand for Therapeutic Antibodies
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Costs Involved in the Antibody Production
    4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Antibody Type
    5.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies
    5.1.2 Polyclonal Antibodies
    5.1.3 Other Antibody Types
    5.2 Process
    5.2.1 Upstream Processing
    5.2.1.1 Bioreactors
    5.2.1.2 Consumables
    5.2.2 Downstream Processing
    5.2.2.1 Chromatography Systems
    5.2.2.2 Chromatography Resins
    5.2.3 Filtration
    5.3 End User
    5.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
    5.3.2 Research Laboratories
    5.3.3 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North
    5.4.1.1 US
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 UK
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Applikon Biotechnology Inc.
    6.1.2 Cellab GmbH
    6.1.3 Danaher Corporation
    6.1.4 Eppendorf AG
    6.1.5 GE Healthcare
    6.1.6 Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt Ltd
    6.1.7 Merck KGaA
    6.1.8 Sartorius AG
    6.1.9 Solaris Biotech
    6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

