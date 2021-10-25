Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization Market is going to Boom in Coming Decade | Neufund, Stem App BV, Liquify.com

As the economic, social, and political environments continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. “Global Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026” report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. To do so, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to gauge changing market trends, best practices, competitor’s market position, customers’ needs, and demand-supply changes.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Neufund (Germany), Stem App BV (Netherland), Liquify.com (Ireland), Bred Token (Canada), BlockEx (United Kingdom), Polymath, Inc. (Barbados), Harbor, Inc. (United States), Securitize Inc. (United States)

Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization Definition:

Blockchain-based asset tokenization, a process of converting rights of assets into a token that can be traded and stored on a blockchain system. Also, it can make investing in real world assets far more convenient and efficient. Of late, tokenization can have a tremendous effect on trading and investment and promising greater transparency, data integrity, liquidity and exchange potential. Greater levels of security, authentication, ease of transactions and transparency are boosting the growth of the blockchain in banking and financial services market globally.

The following fragment talks about the Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment etc. A thorough analysis of Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization Market Segmentation: by Application (Stocks, Equities, Estate, Gold, Others), Tokenization Type (Cloud Service, On-Premises), End Use Industry (BFSI, Real Estate, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), Security Tokens (Equity Token, Profit-Sharing/Cash Flow Token, Real Assets Token, Investment Token, Others)

Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization Market Drivers:

Adoption of Tokenization that Leverages Blockchain Technology to Securitize Assets

Implementation of Blockchain Making Banks More Profitable and Valuable

Several Countries Government Promoting Blockchain Distributed Ledgers

Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization Market Trends:

Able to Save Banks Billions in Cash by Dramatically Reducing Processing Costs

Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization Market Growth Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Tokenization Due to Various Key Benefits such as Increased Liquidity, Faster Settlement, Lower Costs and Bolstered Risk Management

Tokenization can Improved Asset-Liability Management and Transparency

