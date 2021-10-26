Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market 2021 Size, Analysis Top Countries In-depth Research, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global “Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market” Analysis 2021 and Forecast 2027:-

The global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and thus the competitive landscape of major players. This report similarly looks at the changed Factors affecting the market improvement and drivers, further uncover knowledge into the market survey, key creators, key got by them, Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales market size, latest examples and kinds, pay, net edge with common assessment and figure.

The Complete report specifies the historical, present, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume. SWOT and Value Chain Analysis are utilized to gauge the market. The market is very fragmented by type and application, with sales market share and rate of growth by type, application.

The research covers the current Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Kemira

Feralco Group

Venator

Jianheng Industry

PT Lautan Luas Tbk

Taki Chemical

Yiqing

GEO

Aditya Birla

Tenor Chemical

Ixom

Neel Chem

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

USALCO

Holland Company

Central Glass

Ak-Kim

Andhra Sugars

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Brief Description of Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market:

Polyaluminium chloride (PAC) is manufactured in both liquid and powder form. The product is used in deodorants and antiperspirants, as a flocculant in water purification, in treatment of drinking / potable water, wastewater treatment and paper sizing.

In this report, poly alumnium chloride is classified into liquid and powder type. All the poly alumnium chloride products are converted into 30% Al2O3 content.

As an important water treatment product, poly alumnium chloride is widely used in industrial water treatment, municipal water treatment, paper making and others. Poly alumnium chloride can be classified into two types according the product form: PAC solid and PAC liquid. Paper making and industrial water treatment are the major applications of poly alumnium chloride, taking 36.6% and 30.7% of the world poly alumnium chloride consumption in 2018.

The PAC market is highly fragmented and according to LPI analysts there are nearly 1,000 PAC manufacturers worldwide. In most markets, local players occupy a major market share. Kemira, Feralco Group and Venator are the main players in the European market. Jianheng Industry, PT Lautan Luas Tbk and Taki Chemical are leaders in the Asia Pacific market. Kemira, USALCO and GEO are the main players in the US market. The competition in the market lies in the competition in the local market rather than the pressure from international players. Market competition is also very intense, and low profits and price wars have hurt this.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market

The global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market was valued at USD 1283.3 in 2020 and will reach USD 1759.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Scope and Market Size

The global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By the product type, the Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales market is primarily split into:

PAC powder

PAC liquid

By the end users/application, Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales market report covers the following segments:

Paper Making

Industrial Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Sewage Systems

Others

The key regions covered in the Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales

1.2 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Segment by Type

1.3 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Segment by Application

1.4 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Industry

1.6 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Trends

2 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Price Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.4 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Share by Price Tier (2016-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Business

7 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

