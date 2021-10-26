Population Health Management market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027

The global population health management market is set to experience tremendous growth opportunities as governments and hospitals seek to improve patient care. This information has been carefully articulated by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Population Health Management Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Platform (Cloud-based, Web-based, On-premises), By Application (Electronic Health Records, Patient Registries, Patient Portals, Remote Patient Monitoring, Advanced Population Analytics, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report highlights various aspects and factors that are and will cause the global population health management market to grow and prosper. Population health management system denotes intelligent solutions to efficiently collect vast amounts of patient data from multiple sources and consolidate it into an organized format. Such systems utilize business intelligence tools to analyse patient data and paint a comprehensive picture of each patient. According to the report, a population health management system can prove highly useful in charting out a prognosis for a patient. At the micro level, individual doctors can make us of such systems to make treatments more accurate; at the macro level, governments can take appropriate policy actions to either prevent or cure diseases.

Leading Players operating in the Population Health Management Market are:

· Health Catalyst

· Healthagen LLC,

· eClinicalWorks

· 3M

· Caradigm,

· Others

Market Segmentation:

By Platform

Cloud-based

Web-based

On-premises

By Application

Electronic Health Records

Patient Registries

Patient Portals

Remote Patient Monitoring

Advanced Population Analytics

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

By Geography