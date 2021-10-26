Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Analysis 2021-2026: Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, C.H.Robinson, Yusen Logistics,

﻿This report is an analysis of the Ocean Freight Forwarding market in selected countries and regions across the world. It studies the impact of the pandemic on businesses of the market. The report performs a competitive analysis that covers company profiles of the leading players, key competitors, competitive landscape, and individual strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market. The report performs cross-comparisons and evaluations on the major regions, countries and companies in the industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

The report gives information on more than 100 segments of the Ocean Freight Forwarding industry. The report gives details about the employment data, imports, exports, growth rates, statistical analysis, price changes etc. The detailed information on the industry presented in this report helps the market participants assess risks and opportunities. Specific profiles of the leading companies are gives is in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

LCL

FCL

Others

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Others

What Is Included in the Report?

• Economic indicators such as market shares, market size, GDP, annual growth rate.

• Trends in the previous years, current trends, and future forecasts.

• Risks to entering the market, growth constraints, and market opportunities.

• Solutions to navigate the emerging situation with the focus on key market aspects.

• Overview of the business activities currently driving the Ocean Freight Forwarding market to adapt to new financial realities.

• Strategic plans to emerge stronger from the crisis and compete well in the market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Ocean Freight Forwarding Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Ocean Freight Forwarding Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Ocean Freight Forwarding Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Ocean Freight Forwarding Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue in 2020

3.3 Ocean Freight Forwarding Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Ocean Freight Forwarding Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Ocean Freight Forwarding Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Study

• To give a better understanding of the economic indicators supporting the Ocean Freight Forwarding market.

• To evaluate and analyse the growth trends of the Ocean Freight Forwarding market.

• To effectively compare and assess the developments available across sectors.

• To assess and compare the performance of multiple market participants specializing across segments. A complete review of the and regional scenarios are also evaluated in the report.

• To study the market forces influencing the Ocean Freight Forwarding market.

• Company analysis identifying their market characteristics including qualitative and quantitative characteristics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the impact of the pandemic on the Ocean Freight Forwarding market value chain and supply chain?

• How to address the current disruptions in the market?

• What are the recovery strategies followed by the other entities in the market?

• What are the major challenges facing the market players in the pandemic?

• Name the key manufacturers in the industry and what are their company profiles?

• What measures should be considered to tackle the disruptions now?

• What are the market forces influencing the Ocean Freight Forwarding market?

