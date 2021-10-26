Uncategorized

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027

Shifting focus towards the treatment of rare diseases is a factor driving the global transcranial magnetic stimulators market size says Fortune Business insights in a report, titled “Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Single or paired-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation, Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation), By Application (Diagnostics and Research, Therapeutics), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The increasing number of regulatory approvals for devices is likely to aid growth of the Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market.

Leading Players operating in the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market are:

 

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

 

  • Brainsway Ltd.
  • MagVenture A/S
  • Nexstim plc
  • Axilum Robotics
  • Neuronetics, Inc.
  • TMS Neuro Solutions
  • Magstim

Key Segmentation:

 

By Type

 

  • Single or paired-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)

 

  • Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS)

 

By Application

 

  • Diagnostics and Research

 

  • Therapeutics

 

By Geography

 

  • North America (USA and Canada)

 

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

 

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

 

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

 

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
