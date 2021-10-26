Medical Devices market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027

The Global Medical Devices Market Size is likely to derive growth from recent technological advancements. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2025,” the market was valued at USD 425.5 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 612.7 Billion by 2025, grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Fresenius Medical care

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Ethicon LLC.

Siemens Healthiness

Cardinal Health

Stryker

BD

Baxter International Inc.

Segmentation of the Global Medical Devices Market

By Type

Orthopedic Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Diagnostic Imaging

IVD

MIS

Wound Management

Diabetes Care

Ophthalmic Devices

Dental

Nephrology

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

By Geography