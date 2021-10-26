Global Foodservice Packaging Market Analysis 2021-2026: Graphic Packaging, Genpak, Sabert, Dart Container, Georgia-Pacific, Anchor Packaging, Pactiv, D&W Fine Pack, Berry Global, Dopla, WestRock, Huhtamaki, WinCup, Linpac Packaging, Coveris, Novolex

﻿This report is an analysis of the Foodservice Packaging market in selected countries and regions across the world. It studies the impact of the pandemic on businesses of the market. The report performs a competitive analysis that covers company profiles of the leading players, key competitors, competitive landscape, and individual strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market. The report performs cross-comparisons and evaluations on the major regions, countries and companies in the industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Graphic Packaging

Genpak

Sabert

Dart Container

Georgia-Pacific

Anchor Packaging

Pactiv

D&W Fine Pack

Berry Global

Dopla

WestRock

Huhtamaki

WinCup

Linpac Packaging

Coveris

Novolex

Be Green Packaging

GRACZ

Southern Champion Tray

Amcor

Vegware

Union Packaging

Fabri-Kal

King Yuan Fu Packaging

Hengxin Enviro

The report gives information on more than 100 segments of the Foodservice Packaging industry. The report gives details about the employment data, imports, exports, growth rates, statistical analysis, price changes etc. The detailed information on the industry presented in this report helps the market participants assess risks and opportunities. Specific profiles of the leading companies are gives is in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Paper & Paperboard

Others

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

Take Away/Delivery

Restaurants

Institutional Catering

HMR (Hotel Motel Restaurant)

What Is Included in the Report?

• Economic indicators such as market shares, market size, GDP, annual growth rate.

• Trends in the previous years, current trends, and future forecasts.

• Risks to entering the market, growth constraints, and market opportunities.

• Solutions to navigate the emerging situation with the focus on key market aspects.

• Overview of the business activities currently driving the Foodservice Packaging market to adapt to new financial realities.

• Strategic plans to emerge stronger from the crisis and compete well in the market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Foodservice Packaging Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Foodservice Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Foodservice Packaging Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Foodservice Packaging Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Foodservice Packaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Foodservice Packaging Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Foodservice Packaging Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Foodservice Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Foodservice Packaging Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Foodservice Packaging Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Foodservice Packaging Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Foodservice Packaging Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Foodservice Packaging Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Foodservice Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Foodservice Packaging Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Foodservice Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Foodservice Packaging Revenue in 2020

3.3 Foodservice Packaging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Foodservice Packaging Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Foodservice Packaging Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Study

• To give a better understanding of the economic indicators supporting the Foodservice Packaging market.

• To evaluate and analyse the growth trends of the Foodservice Packaging market.

• To effectively compare and assess the developments available across sectors.

• To assess and compare the performance of multiple market participants specializing across segments. A complete review of the and regional scenarios are also evaluated in the report.

• To study the market forces influencing the Foodservice Packaging market.

• Company analysis identifying their market characteristics including qualitative and quantitative characteristics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the impact of the pandemic on the Foodservice Packaging market value chain and supply chain?

• How to address the current disruptions in the market?

• What are the recovery strategies followed by the other entities in the market?

• What are the major challenges facing the market players in the pandemic?

• Name the key manufacturers in the industry and what are their company profiles?

• What measures should be considered to tackle the disruptions now?

• What are the market forces influencing the Foodservice Packaging market?

