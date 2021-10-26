Dental Implants market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027
Dental Implants Market to witness high demand due to the advantages associated with implants over tooth replacement, says Fortune Business Insights in a published report titled “Dental Implants Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), By Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants), By Design (Tapered Implants, Parallel Implants), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The global market for a dental implant to reach a value of US$ 5,725.7 during the forecast period from US$ 3,870.0 Mn in 2018 with a CAGR of 5.1%.
The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.
Key Features of Dental Implants Market Report:
- Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis
- Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.
- Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players
- Key Success Factors
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Pricing Analysis of Dental Implants
- Competition Matrix by Key products/ Key players
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- New Product Launches
- Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario
- Overview of Technological Advancements in Dental Implants.
- Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By Material
- Titanium Implants
- Zirconium Implants
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Design
- Tapered Implants
- Parallel Implants
- Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By Type
- Endosteal Implants
- Subperiosteal Implants
- Transosteal Implants
- Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa