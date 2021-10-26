Bovine Lactoferrin Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast Outlook 2028

A new market study, titled “Bovine Lactoferrin Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

*** Get Latest Updated Market Research Report with Free Sample Report

Market Overview:

The global bovine lactoferrin market size is projected to reach USD 949.0 million by the end of 2027. Technological advancements in manufacturing processes will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Bovine Lactoferrin Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Spray-dried, and Freeze-dried), By Application (Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Food, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 546.6 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Request for Free Sample Report PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/bovine-lactoferrin-market

North America Projected to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Spending on R&D by Major Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant. The US FDA recently cleared lactoferrin for use in infant formula. The market in Europe accounted for a significant market share in 2019 owing to rising demand for infant formula in countries such as Germany, France, and the UK. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 77.1 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific held a dominant share, due to increasing product demand and rising population across the region.

List of companies profiled in the report:

MILEI GmbH, Leutkirch im Allgäu, Germany

FrieslandCampina DOMO, Amersfoort, Netherlands

Synlait Ltd., Canterbury, New Zealand

Glanbia Plc., Kilkenny, Ireland

Bega Bionutrients, Melbourne, Australia

Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd., Victoria, Australia

Fonterra Co-operative Group, Auckland City, New Zealand

Armor Protéines, Saint-Brice-en-Coglès, France

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., California, U.S

Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited, Victoria, Australia

Ingredia, Arras, France

Industry Developments:

March 2019 – Hong Kong Jin Gang Trade Holding Limited announced that it has completed the acquisition of Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Limited with an aim to strengthen its market position in New Zealand.

April 2018 – Ingredia announced the launch of a new product in the lactoferrin space. The company introduced PROFERRIN lactoferrin in the global market. This product was intended to be used in improving gut health and to exhibit anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Speak To Analyst @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bovine-lactoferrin-

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Overview of Other Applications Undergoing Trial

4.2. Technological Advancements

4.3. Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries

4.4. Overview of the China Infant Formula Market

Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Related Article @

https://marketresearchreportsfbi.wordpress.com/2021/10/21/vaccines-market-projection-by-top-key-players-glaxosmithkline-plc-sanofi-pfizer-inc-merck-co-inc-novartis-ag-market-research-forecast-2028/

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd