Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Analysis 2021-2026: C.H. Robinson, Ingersoll Rand, Maersk Line, NYK Line, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, Swift Transportation, MOL, Comcar Industries, Inc, CRST International, Orient Overseas Container Line, VersaCold

﻿This report is an analysis of the Perishable Goods Transportation market in selected countries and regions across the world. It studies the impact of the pandemic on businesses of the market. The report performs a competitive analysis that covers company profiles of the leading players, key competitors, competitive landscape, and individual strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market. The report performs cross-comparisons and evaluations on the major regions, countries and companies in the industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

C.H. Robinson

Ingersoll Rand

Maersk Line

NYK Line

Hapag-Lloyd

CMA CGM

Swift Transportation

MOL

Comcar Industries, Inc

CRST International

Orient Overseas Container Line

VersaCold

Africa Express Line

COSCO SHIPPING

FST Logistics

Bay & Bay

K Line Logistics

Stevens Transport

Maestro Reefers

CSAV

Weber Logistics

Hanson Logistics

Geest Line

Kyowa Shipping

The report gives information on more than 100 segments of the Perishable Goods Transportation industry. The report gives details about the employment data, imports, exports, growth rates, statistical analysis, price changes etc. The detailed information on the industry presented in this report helps the market participants assess risks and opportunities. Specific profiles of the leading companies are gives is in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Meat, Fish, and Seafood

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Vegetables and Fruits

Bakery and Confectionery

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

By Road

By Sea

Others

What Is Included in the Report?

• Economic indicators such as market shares, market size, GDP, annual growth rate.

• Trends in the previous years, current trends, and future forecasts.

• Risks to entering the market, growth constraints, and market opportunities.

• Solutions to navigate the emerging situation with the focus on key market aspects.

• Overview of the business activities currently driving the Perishable Goods Transportation market to adapt to new financial realities.

• Strategic plans to emerge stronger from the crisis and compete well in the market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Perishable Goods Transportation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Perishable Goods Transportation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Perishable Goods Transportation Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Perishable Goods Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Perishable Goods Transportation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Perishable Goods Transportation Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Perishable Goods Transportation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Perishable Goods Transportation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Perishable Goods Transportation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Perishable Goods Transportation Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Perishable Goods Transportation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Perishable Goods Transportation Revenue in 2020

3.3 Perishable Goods Transportation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Perishable Goods Transportation Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Perishable Goods Transportation Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Study

• To give a better understanding of the economic indicators supporting the Perishable Goods Transportation market.

• To evaluate and analyse the growth trends of the Perishable Goods Transportation market.

• To effectively compare and assess the developments available across sectors.

• To assess and compare the performance of multiple market participants specializing across segments. A complete review of the and regional scenarios are also evaluated in the report.

• To study the market forces influencing the Perishable Goods Transportation market.

• Company analysis identifying their market characteristics including qualitative and quantitative characteristics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the impact of the pandemic on the Perishable Goods Transportation market value chain and supply chain?

• How to address the current disruptions in the market?

• What are the recovery strategies followed by the other entities in the market?

• What are the major challenges facing the market players in the pandemic?

• Name the key manufacturers in the industry and what are their company profiles?

• What measures should be considered to tackle the disruptions now?

• What are the market forces influencing the Perishable Goods Transportation market?

