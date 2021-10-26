Medical Clothing Market 2020 Trends, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast 2028

A new market study, titled “Medical Clothing Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The global medical clothing market size is expected to reach USD 140.64 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The increasing knowledge about contagious viruses and outbreaks will stimulate the need for medical clothing in healthcare facilities, thus aiding the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Medical Clothing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns, Gloves, Facial Protection, Sterilization Wraps, Protective Apparels, and Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Physicians’ Offices, Outpatient Facilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 86.14 billion in 2020.

Driving Factor:

Increasing Threats of Deadly Diseases to Boost Market

The increasing cases of fatal viruses such as Covid-19, SARS, Avian Influenza, Swine Flu, and others have urged people to take necessary precautions involving hygiene to control the spread of viruses, which, in turn, is fostering the medical clothing market growth. Most of the RNA viruses, such as swine flu, bird flu, and coronavirus, can adapt and change hosts by infecting complex biological systems such as humans. Thus, to contain such viruses, the requirement for medical apparel is accelerating among healthcare practitioners. Moreover, the increasing research and development activities involving the study of lethal viruses’ requisites expertise and highly protective medical clothing, which, in turn, will further aid the growth of the market. In addition, the awareness about epidemic and pandemics coupled with medical exploration will create opportunities for the medical apparel industry.

Regional Insights :

High Production and Distribution of Medical Apparel to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to experience massive growth during the forecast period. The improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with awareness about patients’ safety and hygiene will boost the market in the region. Moreover, the increasing manufacturing of medical products by prominent players will have an outstanding impact on the market. In addition, the presence of medical apparel manufacturers in emerging countries such as India and China incite development in Asia Pacific. Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa are expected to experience steady growth due to the increasing healthcare investments by governments in the regions.

Competitive Landscape :

Adoption of Strategies by Eminent Companies to Consolidate Business

Many companies are adopting innovative strategies such as mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to remain at the forefront. For instance, in March 2019, Halyard Worldwide, Inc., a part of Owen & Minor Inc., entered into a three-year partnership contract with Vizient, Inc. for its facial protection products. Moreover, key players are also focused on regional openings, pricing, and other attributes because of the industry’s highly competitive nature. Moreover, the increasing number of infections has insisted businesses to produce more protective equipment for the masses, which further intensifies competition and aids growth for medical clothing.

Key Development :

April 2020: Halyard Worldwide, Inc. received a contract for the production of N-95 masks and gowns from the U.S Department of Defense logistic office

The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

Cardinal Health, Inc.(U.S.)

Halyard Health (U.S.)

Barco Uniforms (U.S)

Superior Uniform Groups (U.S)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Ansell Healthcare LLC (Australia)

3M company (U.S)

Medline Industries (U.S)

Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden)

Other prominent players

Table Of [email protected]

Introduction

1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Market Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Overview of COVID-19 Impact on Medical Clothing Market

4.2. Snapshot of Advancement in Products of Medical Clothing

4.3. Key Emerging Trends in Global Medical Clothing Market

4.4. Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Medical Clothing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017–2028

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1. Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns

5.2.2. Gloves

5.2.3. Facial Protection

5.2.4. Sterlization Wraps

5.2.5. Protective Apparel

5.2.6. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

5.3.1. Hospitals

5.3.2. Outpatient Facilities

5.3.3. Physicians Offices

5.3.4. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

5.4.1. North America

5.4.2. Europe

5.4.3. Asia Pacific

5.4.4. Latin America

5.4.5. Middle East & Africa

