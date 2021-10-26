Bone Graft Substitutes – Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Outlook Till 2028

A new market study, titled “Bone Graft Substitutes Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The global bone graft substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 3.93 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing R&D initiatives and the growing adoption of synthetic bone graft substitutes globally. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Autograft, Allograft, Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Synthetic, and Xenograft), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Joint Reconstruction, Foot & Ankle, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market stood at USD 3.18 billion in 2019.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing R&D Initiatives to Feed Market Growth

In July 2020, Baxter received the FDA clearance for its Altapore Shape bioactive bone graft specially designed to enhance bone growth. Several companies are focusing on R&D initiatives to develop advanced bone graft substitutes. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of synthetic graft substitutes due to their beneficial properties such as high sterility, lower risk of morbidity, and abundant availability of raw materials is expected to contribute to the global bone graft substitutes market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION:

Synthetic Segment Held 29.3% Market Share in 2019

Based on type, the synthetic segment held a market share of about 29.3% in 2019 and is expected to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing adoption of synthetic procedures due to their lowered risk of infection.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at Forefront; Presence of Prominent Players to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global bone graft substitutes market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of established players that are developing advanced bone graft substitutes in the region between 2020 and 2027. North America stood at USD 1.27 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market backed by the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition by Major Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global market comprises small, medium, and large companies focusing on maintaining their presence. The large companies are focusing on acquiring other small companies to expand their bone graft substitutes portfolio and further strengthen their market positions. Moreover, the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies by other key players is expected to bode well for market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

November 2020 – Stryker announced the acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company focused on extremities and biologics. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Stryker’s bone graft substitutes portfolio aid in maintaining its dominance.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (New Brunswick, U.S.)

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Alachua, U.S.)

Stryker (Kalamazoo, U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (Warsaw, U.S.)

Smith & Nephew plc (London, U.K.)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

SeaSpine (Carlsbad, U.S.)

AlloSource (Centennial, U.S.)

Bioventus (Durham, U.S.)

MTF Biologics (Edison, U.S.)

Orthofix Holdings, Inc. (Lewisville, U.S.)

Exactech, Inc. (Gainesville, U.S.)

Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun Company) (Tuttlingen, Germany)

Other Players

Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions

Insights on Funding Scenario Pertaining to Research and Development of Bone Grafts Substitutes

Product Pricing Analysis

Industry Background Pertaining to Bone Graft Substitutes

Key Industry Trends

New Product Launches

Impact of COVID-19 on Bone Graft Substitutes Market Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Autografts Allografts Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Synthetic Polymer Ceramic Hydroxyapatite Beta TCP Others Xenograft Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Spinal Fusion Joint Reconstruction Foot & Ankle Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



