Nuclear Steam Generator Tubing Market to Observe Strong Growth | Zetec, BWX Technologies, Duke Energy

Nuclear steam generator tubing is used in the nuclear plants which prevent radioactive liquid in the primary coolant loop from mixing with non-radioactive liquid in the secondary coolant loop. The tubes in the nuclear steam generator if damaged or corroded can lead to leakages which might result in loss of primary coolant, expensive plant outages, and shutdowns. Increasing demand for efficient and safe in a nuclear steam generator tubing and technological advancement is increasing the global nuclear steam generator tubing market.

Sandvik (Kanthal) (Sweden),Valinox Nucleaire (France),Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan),Zetec Inc. (United States),BWX Technologies, Inc. (United States),Centravis (Ukraine),Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd (Canada),Korea Electric Power Corporation (South Korea),Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan),Duke Energy Corporation (United States)

Market Trend:

Continuous Research and Development in Power and Energy Industry

Increasing Investment in Power Generation

Market Drivers:

Increasing Need for Proper Operation in Power Plants for Better Efficiency and Safety

Growing Expansion of Nuclear Power Plants is Increasing the Demand for Nuclear Steam Generator Tubing

Challenges:

Complexities Involved with the Maintenance and Set up of Nuclear Steam Generator Tubing

Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in Nuclear Steam Generator Tubing

Focusing on the Environment Sustainability

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Alloy 690TT, Alloy 800Mod, Alloy 600TT, Alloy 600MA), Application (Nuclear Power Plant, Nuclear Reactor, Others), Tube Material (Stainless Steel, Alloy, Titanium, Others), End User (Power and Energy Industry, Defence Industry)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

