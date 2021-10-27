Workplace Stress Management Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Fitbit, Marino Wellness, ComPsych

With the rising competition, the employees work under a lot of pressure and excessive demands. Hence, stress us an adverse reaction which disturbs the equilibrium of work-life balance for the employees. The awareness about stress management is increasing owing to the initiatives taken up by employers across the world. Stress management programs are anticipated to be a crucial part of employee management processes in the coming years. Google offers employee mindfulness classes called Search Inside Yourself, Meditation 101, and Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction. The company created a virtual & in-person community called gPause to promote meditation practice, including assistance such as daily in-person meditation sits, and daily meditation retreats.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

ActiveHealth Management (United States),Fitbit (United States),Marino Wellness (United States),ComPsych (United States),Wellness Corporate Solutions (WCS) (United States),Truworth Wellness (India),Central Corporate Wellness (Singapore),CuraLinc Healthcare (United States),Wellsource, Inc. (United States)

Market Trend:

Increasing Competition at Workplaces

Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness about Stress Management

Growing Demand due to Popularity of Personal Fitness Trainers

Challenges:

The Dearth of Skilled Counselors

Opportunities:

Increasing Focus on Health and Safety Laws

The Growing Popularity of Yoga and Other Health-Related Activities

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Delivery Mode (Personal Fitness Advisors, Meditation Specialists, Individual Counselors, Others), Service (Meditation & Yoga, Stress Assessment, Progress Tracking Metrics, Resilience Training, Others), Activity (Outdoor, Indoor), End User (Small Scale Organizations, Medium Scale Organizations, Large Scale Organizations)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

