Cryptocurrency Market is Going to Boom | NVIDIA, Xilinx, Ripple

Growth in Venture Capital Investments will help to boost the global Cryptocurrency market. The advent of Bitcoin marked the birth of cryptocurrency. Developed in 2008 and launched in 2009, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency creating a class of its own. Cryptocurrency is not merely money that exists in the digital space; it relies on a decentralized form of control, meaning that it is not regulated by banks, governments, or any intermediating entity with a higher power. Instead, ownership, security, and verification are based on a system of cryptography, which works as the medium of storing the currency and processing it. The U.S. Dollar has lost more than 80% of its purchasing power in the last 40 years. Ã The cryptocurrency market hit USD 350 million in total currencies as of April 2018. On August 22, 2018, the entire crypto sphere amassed USD12 billion in one day for the top 100 altcoins and Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency market shares (aside from Bitcoin) have grown rapidly in the past year. Bitcoin remains the dominant crypto coin by market share, though in recent years, altcoins have reduced Bitcoinâ€™s stature through their own rising market shares. The following graph displays the market shares of Bitcoin and major altcoins between April 2013 and June 2018.

Market Trend:

Fluctuations in Monetary Regulations

Transparency of Distributed Ledger Technology

Market Drivers:

High Remittances in Developing Countries

High Cost of Cross-Border Remittance

Challenges:

Concern Regarding Security, Privacy, and Control

Technical Challenges Pertaining to Scalability

Opportunities:

Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging and Developed Markets

Acceptance of Cryptocurrency Across Various Industries

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (BitcoinÂ , Ethereum (ETH)Â , Ripple (XRP)Â , DashcoinÂ , Litecoin (LTC)Â , Bitcoin Cash, Others), Application (Trading, Remittance, Payment), Process (Mining, Transaction), Offerings (Hardware (GPU, FPGA, ASIC, & Wallet), Software)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cryptocurrency Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cryptocurrency market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cryptocurrency Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cryptocurrency

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cryptocurrency Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cryptocurrency market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Cryptocurrency Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

