Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market to Develop New Growth Story | Cosucra, Longlive, Beneo, Meiji

Prebiotics are the non- digestible functional ingredients that selectively stimulate the growth of favorable bacteria’s in the gut of the host. Prebiotics facilitate the immune system thereby improving animal health. It is added to the animal feed to maintain gut health and thus prevent the prevalence of pathogens in the food chain. Prebiotics and probiotics are two different categories of fermented ingredients. Probiotics are live cultures of microorganisms that provide balance of bacteria in the gut. Commonly used probiotics are Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bacillus species and Enterococci faecium. Prebiotics in combination with probiotics are called as a synbiotics.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Beneo (Germany), Meiji (Japan), Hayashiabara (Japan), Xylem Inc (United States), Cosucra (Belgium), Longlive (China), QHT (United States) and Nikon Shikuhin KaKo (Japan).

Market Trend

Geographical expansion through organic as well as inorganic growth

Market Drivers

Increase in the production of compound feed

Opportunities

Innovations and technological advancements in the feed industry

The Global Prebiotics in Animal Feed segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Poultry Feeds, Ruminant Feeds, Pig Feeds, Aquaculture Feeds, Others), Form (Dry, Liquid), Livestock (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets, Other livestock), Source (Bacteria, -Lactobacilli, -Streptococcus thermophilus, -Bifidobacteria, Yeast and fungi, -Saccharomyces cerevisiae, -Saccharomyces boulardii, Other sources)

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide reaction to it has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate.

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market.

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

