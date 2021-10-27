Global Montmorillonite Clay Market 2021 Key Stakeholders,Industry Association 2028 Amcol (Minerals Technologies), Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US), Wyo-Ben Inc(US), Black Hills Bentonite(US), Tolsa Group (Spain), Imerys (S&B) (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Bentonite Company LLC (Russia), Laviosa Minerals(Italy), LKAB Minerals (Netherlands), Ashapura (India), Star Bentonite Group (India), Kunimine Industries (South America), Huawei Bentonite (China), Fenghong New Material (China), Chang?an Renheng (China), Liufangzi Bentonite (China), Bentonit Uniao (Brazil), Castiglioni(Argentina), Canbensan (Turkey), Ayd?n Bentonit (Turkey), KarBen (Turkey), G & W Mineral Resources (South Africa), Ningcheng Tianyu (China)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Montmorillonite Clay in global, including the following market information:
Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Montmorillonite Clay companies in 2020 (%)
The global Montmorillonite Clay market was valued at 1274.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1481.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Montmorillonite Clay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Montmorillonite Clay Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Sodium Bentonite
Calcium Bentonite
Global Montmorillonite Clay Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Molding Sands
Iron Ore Pelletizing
Pet Litter
Drilling Mud
Civil Engineering
Agriculture
Others
Global Montmorillonite Clay Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Montmorillonite Clay revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Montmorillonite Clay revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Montmorillonite Clay sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Montmorillonite Clay sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amcol (Minerals Technologies)
Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US)
Wyo-Ben Inc(US)
Black Hills Bentonite(US)
Tolsa Group (Spain)
Imerys (S&B) (France)
Clariant (Switzerland)
Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)
Laviosa Minerals(Italy)
LKAB Minerals (Netherlands)
Ashapura (India)
Star Bentonite Group (India)
Kunimine Industries (South America)
Huawei Bentonite (China)
Fenghong New Material (China)
Chang an Renheng (China)
Liufangzi Bentonite (China)
Bentonit Uniao (Brazil)
Castiglioni(Argentina)
Canbensan (Turkey)
Ayd n Bentonit (Turkey)
KarBen (Turkey)
G & W Mineral Resources (South Africa)
Ningcheng Tianyu (China)
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Montmorillonite Clay Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Montmorillonite Clay Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Montmorillonite Clay Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Montmorillonite Clay Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Montmorillonite Clay Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Montmorillonite Clay Industry Value Chain
10.2 Montmorillonite Clay Upstream Market
10.3 Montmorillonite Clay Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Montmorillonite Clay Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Montmorillonite Clay in Global Market
Table 2. Top Montmorillonite Clay Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Montmorillonite Clay Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Montmorillonite Clay Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Montmorillonite Clay Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Montmorillonite Clay Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…
