This report contains market size and forecasts of Montmorillonite Clay in global, including the following market information:

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Montmorillonite Clay companies in 2020 (%)

The global Montmorillonite Clay market was valued at 1274.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1481.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Montmorillonite Clay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Molding Sands

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Pet Litter

Drilling Mud

Civil Engineering

Agriculture

Others

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Montmorillonite Clay revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Montmorillonite Clay revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Montmorillonite Clay sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Montmorillonite Clay sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcol (Minerals Technologies)

Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US)

Wyo-Ben Inc(US)

Black Hills Bentonite(US)

Tolsa Group (Spain)

Imerys (S&B) (France)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)

Laviosa Minerals(Italy)

LKAB Minerals (Netherlands)

Ashapura (India)

Star Bentonite Group (India)

Kunimine Industries (South America)

Huawei Bentonite (China)

Fenghong New Material (China)

Chang an Renheng (China)

Liufangzi Bentonite (China)

Bentonit Uniao (Brazil)

Castiglioni(Argentina)

Canbensan (Turkey)

Ayd n Bentonit (Turkey)

KarBen (Turkey)

G & W Mineral Resources (South Africa)

Ningcheng Tianyu (China)

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Montmorillonite Clay Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Montmorillonite Clay Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Montmorillonite Clay Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Montmorillonite Clay Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Montmorillonite Clay Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Montmorillonite Clay Industry Value Chain

10.2 Montmorillonite Clay Upstream Market

10.3 Montmorillonite Clay Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Montmorillonite Clay Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Montmorillonite Clay in Global Market

Table 2. Top Montmorillonite Clay Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Montmorillonite Clay Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Montmorillonite Clay Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Montmorillonite Clay Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Montmorillonite Clay Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales (K MT), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales (K MT), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales (K MT), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…

