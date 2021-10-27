Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2028 | Yardi Systems, RealPage, MRI Software, AppFolio, Entrata, Infor, Chetu, ResMan, Property Boulevard, Console Group, PropertyBoss Solutions, Syswin Soft
This report contains market size and forecasts of Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market was valued at 2327.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2847.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
China Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential Properties
Student Accommodation
Commercial Properties
Other
Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Yardi Systems
RealPage
MRI Software
AppFolio
Entrata
Infor
Chetu
ResMan
Property Boulevard
Console Group
PropertyBoss Solutions
Syswin Soft
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software in Global Market
Table 5. Top Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021 continued…
