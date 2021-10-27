Global Nonwoven Composites Market 2021: Technology Advancement, Trends and Growth AVINTIV, Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, DowDuPont, Johns Manville, Fitesa, Glatfelter, AVGOL, Toray, Fibertex, First Quality, PEGAS, Mitsui, CHTC Jiahua, Kingsafe Group, Jinjiang Xingtai, Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven, Action Nonwovens, Dongguan Wei Chun Non-woven
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonwoven Composites in global, including the following market information:
Global Nonwoven Composites Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Nonwoven Composites Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Nonwoven Composites companies in 2020 (%)
The global Nonwoven Composites market was valued at 9363 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 10960 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Nonwoven Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nonwoven Composites Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nonwoven Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Meltblown
Spunbonded
Staples
Others
Global Nonwoven Composites Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nonwoven Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Hygiene
Construction
Geotextile
Filtration
Automotive
Others
Global Nonwoven Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nonwoven Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nonwoven Composites revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nonwoven Composites revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Nonwoven Composites sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Nonwoven Composites sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AVINTIV
Freudenberg
Kimberly-Clark
Ahlstrom-Munksjo
DowDuPont
Johns Manville
Fitesa
Glatfelter
AVGOL
Toray
Fibertex
First Quality
PEGAS
Mitsui
CHTC Jiahua
Kingsafe Group
Jinjiang Xingtai
Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven
Action Nonwovens
Dongguan Wei Chun Non-woven
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Nonwoven Composites Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Nonwoven Composites Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Nonwoven Composites Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Nonwoven Composites Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Nonwoven Composites Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Nonwoven Composites Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Nonwoven Composites Industry Value Chain
10.2 Nonwoven Composites Upstream Market
10.3 Nonwoven Composites Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Nonwoven Composites Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Nonwoven Composites in Global Market
Table 2. Top Nonwoven Composites Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Nonwoven Composites Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Nonwoven Composites Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Nonwoven Composites Price (2016-2021) & (USD/MT)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Nonwoven Composites Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Nonwoven Composites Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nonwoven Composites Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Nonwoven Composites Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Nonwoven Composites Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Nonwoven Composites Sales (K MT), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Nonwoven Composites Sales (K MT), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Nonwoven Composites Sales (K MT), 2016-2021 continued…
