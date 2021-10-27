Global Nonwoven Composites Market 2021: Technology Advancement, Trends and Growth AVINTIV, Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, DowDuPont, Johns Manville, Fitesa, Glatfelter, AVGOL, Toray, Fibertex, First Quality, PEGAS, Mitsui, CHTC Jiahua, Kingsafe Group, Jinjiang Xingtai, Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven, Action Nonwovens, Dongguan Wei Chun Non-woven

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonwoven Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global Nonwoven Composites Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Nonwoven Composites Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Nonwoven Composites companies in 2020 (%)

The global Nonwoven Composites market was valued at 9363 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 10960 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Nonwoven Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nonwoven Composites Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nonwoven Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Staples

Others

Global Nonwoven Composites Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nonwoven Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Hygiene

Construction

Geotextile

Filtration

Automotive

Others

Global Nonwoven Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nonwoven Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nonwoven Composites revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nonwoven Composites revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Nonwoven Composites sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nonwoven Composites sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AVINTIV

Freudenberg

Kimberly-Clark

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

DowDuPont

Johns Manville

Fitesa

Glatfelter

AVGOL

Toray

Fibertex

First Quality

PEGAS

Mitsui

CHTC Jiahua

Kingsafe Group

Jinjiang Xingtai

Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

Action Nonwovens

Dongguan Wei Chun Non-woven

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Nonwoven Composites Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Nonwoven Composites Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Nonwoven Composites Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Nonwoven Composites Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Nonwoven Composites Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Nonwoven Composites Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Nonwoven Composites Industry Value Chain

10.2 Nonwoven Composites Upstream Market

10.3 Nonwoven Composites Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Nonwoven Composites Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

